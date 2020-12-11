The Wisconsin Badgers take on the No. 16 Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday in the Big Ten regular season finale for both squads. The Badgers (2-2) were supposed to challenge for the Big Ten West championship, but have dropped two consecutive games, scoring just 13 points in the process. The Hawkeyes (5-2) have won five straight after losing their first two games, which essentially took them out of the division race. Wisconsin will be out to retain the Heartland Trophy for a fifth straight season.

Kickoff from Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa, is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. Wisconsin leads the all-time series 48-43-2, but Iowa leads the series in games played at Iowa City, 24-20-1. The Badgers are two-point favorites in the latest Wisconsin vs. Iowa odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 41.5. Before making any Iowa vs. Wisconsin picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Wisconsin vs. Iowa spread: Wisconsin -2

Wisconsin vs. Iowa over-under: 41.5 points

Wisconsin vs. Iowa money line: Wisconsin -130, Iowa +110

UW: Is playing Iowa as a ranked team for the ninth consecutive time

IOWA: Sophomore QB Spencer Petras has passed for 877 yards during the Hawkeyes' five-game winning streak

Why Wisconsin can cover

The Badgers have had the Hawkeyes' number of late, winning four straight and seven of the past eight meetings, dating to 2010. That includes the last five trips to Iowa City. Redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz has had his moments in wins over Illinois and Michigan, and has completed 75 of 118 passes (63.6 percent) for 807 yards and eight touchdowns. He has been picked off four times, but has a rating of 136.6.

Mertz's top target has been redshirt junior tight end Jake Ferguson, who has 23 receptions for 235 yards (10.2 average) and four touchdowns. His best game was in the season opener, when he caught seven passes for 72 yards and three touchdowns. He was named to the preseason John Mackey Award watch list and was a 2019 All-Big Ten honorable mention selection. He has played in 31 career games with 20 starts with 92 receptions for 1,098 yards (11.9 average) and 10 touchdowns.

Why Iowa can cover

Despite that, the Badgers are not a lock to cover the Wisconsin vs. Iowa spread. That's because the Hawkeyes have been playing well of late, outscoring their last five opponents 186-76. They are averaging 37.2 points per game in that stretch. Petras has had a solid season, completing 126 of 220 attempts (57.3 average) for 1,358 yards and seven touchdowns. He has been intercepted five times, but has a rating of 115.1. He has also rushed for two scores.

Also powering the offense is sophomore running back Tyler Goodson, who has carried 132 times for 656 yards (5.0 average) and six touchdowns. In seven games, he has rushed for 100 yards or more three times. His best game was a 20-carry, 142-yard, two-touchdown performance at Minnesota on Nov. 13. He also has 13 receptions for 124 yards (9.5 average). Last week at Illinois, he carried 19 times for 92 yards (4.8 average).

