Wisconsin vs. Kent State odds: 2019 Week 6 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

Kent State will take on Wisconsin at noon ET on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium. Wisconsin is 4-0 overall and 3-0 at home, while Kent State is 2-2 overall and 0-2 on the road. Kent State is 2-2 against the spread while Wisconsin is 3-1. After shutting out South Florida and Central Michigan to start the year and then destroying Michigan 35-14, Wisconsin had to fight to a 24-15 win at home against Northwestern last week. Meanwhile, Kent State broke out two weeks ago with a dominant win over Bowling Green where the offense controlled the tempo. The Badgers are favored by 36 points in the latest Wisconsin vs. Kent State odds, while the over-under is set at 59. Before you make any Wisconsin vs. Kent State picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past four years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning $4,200 profit for $100 players on its top-rated college football against the spread picks. The model enters Week 6 of the 2019 college football season on a strong run, going 52-34 on its top-rated picks. It also called North Carolina (+27.5) covering with plenty of room to spare against Clemson and Ohio State (-17) easily covering against Nebraska last week. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Wisconsin vs. Kent State 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

The Badgers were able to grind out a solid victory over Northwestern last week, winning 24-15. The victory was familiar territory for Wisconsin, who now has four wins in a row and is ranked No. 8 in the AP Top 25. Northwestern threw everything it could into stopping Jonathan Taylor and had success early in the game, but Taylor still finished with 119 yards and a score last week and has now rushed for at least 100 yards in nine consecutive games and has reached that tally in 17 of his last 18 games. He'll continue to be the centerpiece of the Wisconsin offense on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Golden Flashes ran circles around Bowling Green two weeks ago, and the extra yardage (750 yards vs. 346 yards) paid off. QB Dustin Crum had a stellar game for the Golden Flashes as he passed for 310 yards and three touchdowns. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Crum this season. Both Jo-El Shaw and Joachim Bangda eclipsed 100 yards in that contest and having solid balance again (375 yards passing and 375 yards rushing) again will be key to keeping the game closer than expected against Wisconsin.

So who wins Wisconsin vs. Kent State? And which side of the spread is hitting in 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.