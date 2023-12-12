Callaway

Amazon is slashing prices this week, with incredible holiday deals on some of our favorite golf gear that you can score in time for Christmas.

Our readers especially like this major deal on the Callaway Golf 300 Pro Slope Laser Rangefinder, a CBS Sports and Amazon bestseller -- it's just $170 right now at Amazon, reduced from $300. That's an amazing price for this popular golf trainer and one of the best Callaway deals we've seen this holiday season.

Keep reading below for all the details on the Callaway Golf 300 Pro Slope Laser Rangefinder. It makes a great Christmas gift for golfers.

The Callaway Golf 300 golf rangefinder is 43% off ahead of Christmas



We're big fans of the Callaway Golf 300 Pro Slope Laser Rangefinder, and CBS Sports readers are, too. With good reason. This 4.7-star rated golf rangefinder is from one of golf's top brands and features 6x magnification for a range of 5-1,000 yards and pin-locking technology that works from up to 300 yards away. It measures incline and decline to calculate slope-adjusted distance.

For any golfer who's always trying to improve his game or just wants to make sure he's always picking the right club for each shot, it's hard to beat the Callaway Golf 300 Pro. Regularly priced at $300, this bestselling Callaway rangefinder is just $170 on Amazon now.

Top features of Callaway Golf 300 Pro Rangefinder:

It's accurate to +/- 1 yard.

It uses pulse confirmation when laser confirms the user has the right distance.

There is a convenient external slope on/off switch, making it legal for tournament play.

It includes a premium molded hard carry case w/carabiner and elastic quick-close band.

Another golf deal to shop now: Get a 4.7-star-rated golf rangefinder for $56

Looking for a budget rangefinder option? We're big fans of the Segmant Golf Rangefinder and Walmart shoppers are, too. Earning one "great" review after the next, this holiday golf deal is a complete score for a Christmas gift for golfers or a gift to yourself. It's rated 4.7 stars by Walmart reviewers.

Normally $200, you can get this bestselling rangefinder at Walmart for $56 now during the retailer's holiday sale. You'd be hard pressed to find a better golf rangefinder for less money, especially at this incredible sale price.

Why we like the Segmart Golf Rangefinder:

This rangefinder has a 900 yard range with an 7x magnification.

The external slope features an on/off switch with a field view of +/- 6 degrees.

This rangefinder has a one-button design, making it easy to grab and shoot.

The rangefinger vibrates when the flagpole is locked.

This model is IP54 waterproof.

