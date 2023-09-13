Fanatics

The 2023 NFL season is finally upon us, meaning it's time to break out the new apparel for tailgates and barbecues. If you are trying to ramp up your game-day ensemble, check out the all-new NFL Guy Fieri Flavortown Collection. The collection, which just dropped on Fanatics, features apparel for all 32 NFL teams. You can see every piece of apparel here.

Be the envy of your fandom with these off-the-chain graphic tees that show off your favorite team and their hometown's signature cuisine. The comfortable, Tri-Blend T-Shirts are perfect for the next game or for lounging at home while marathoning your favorite seasons of triple D. Get the NFL Guy Fieri Flavortown Collection right here.

The officially licensed tri-blend T-Shirts are comfortable, but it's the look that NFL fans love more than anything. Plus, fans can now pair their favorite team with the city's most recognizable food dish, a perfect combination for those who love sports and food.

Whether you're a Chicago Bears fan who loves deep-dish pizza, a Philadelphia Eagles fan who enjoys a tasty Philly cheesesteak, a Tennessee Titans fan who craves hot chicken, or an Atlanta Falcons fan who savors soul food, the NFL Guy Fieri Flavortown Collection has the perfect fit for you.

