Amazon

We've found tons of amazing smartwatch deals this season -- including the best Apple Watch 9 deals yet -- but this month, some of the biggest savings are coming from Garmin. They're normally priced at a premium, but you can now get some of the most advanced Garmin watches at some of the lowest prices we've seen all year.

The best Garmin deals to shop before Christmas

When it comes to the best smartwatches for runners, there's no shortage of choices. But if you're looking for the most advanced activity tracking, health metrics and other high-end features, it's hard to go wrong with Garmin smartwatches. Luckily, you have a chance to save big on these premium smartwatches when you shop these Garmin deals at Amazon.

Garmin Venu 2 (20% off)

Amazon

The Garmin Venu 2 is a fitness-focused smartwatch that can track heart rate, respiration, blood oxygen levels and more. But what really sets it apart is the ability to customize the display to show you the metrics you care about during your workout.

Speaking of that workout, the watch comes preloaded with routines that target different muscle groups or performance goals. When you pick one and tap start, the watch not only starts a timer but shows an animated display of how to perform the exercise you're doing in each interval.

If you don't want to use a preloaded routine, the Garmin app has a database of more than 1,400 exercises, categorized by which muscle groups they work. Build your own custom routine in the app on your phone. Then download it to your watch and get moving.

The premium fitness tracking smartwatch is on sale at Amazon for $320 right now (regularly priced at $400).

The rugged Garmin Fenix 7S Solar (save $200)

Amazon

It's impossible not to be impressed with the Fenix 7S Solar smartwatch from Garmin. One of the top-of-the-line models, this is a long-running, multisport GPS tracker with a scratch-resistant Power Sapphire lens, which uses the sun to extend battery life.

Clever features like the built-in LED flashlight keep you illuminated after dark (dusk runners, hello!), while the 24/7 health and wellness tracker can also track sleep. Multi-band GPS makes this watch incredibly accurate, a bonus for trail runners, adventurers and anyone else on the go. The 28-day battery life in smartwatch mode was music to our ears.

It just dropped to $500 on Amazon, marked down from $700. That's the lowest price we've seen for this Garmin smartwatch in a long time.

Garmin Vivoactive 4S everyday smartwatch (40% off)

Amazon

When choosing a smart watch, we hate to let price dictate a purchase, but it's tough to deny the quality of Amazon's discount on the Garmin Vivoactive 4 GPS smartwatch. Keep track of everything from energy level, stress levels and sleep (sorry it can't find your keys, but they're probably still in the door, you're welcome), but it can track just about everything else.

Twenty pre-loaded indoor sports and GPS apps, including yoga, running, and swimming, can record all the ways you move, all day, all the time. Smart notifications keep you in touch with text messages and calendar reminders when paired with your mobile device. Available in two sizes.

Regularly $330, the 40mm size is currently on sale at Amazon for $199.

Best-selling outdoor Garmin Instinct (34% off)

Amazon

Boasting durability that can withstand life's adventures, the Garmin Instinct is shock and water resistant (up to 100 meters). Multiple navigation systems make for accurate tracking in rugged environments proving more accurate than GPS alone.

We like the track back feature for hiker, climbers, runners and adventurers to help navigate the back to your starting point. The battery life is a plus as well -- 14 days in smartwatch mode and up to 16 hours in GPS mode.

Train with pre-loaded activity profiles and monitor heart rate, activity and stress, to make this one of the most efficient smart watches, especially for the price. Four color options available.

Regularly priced at $250, the Garmin Instinct GPS is on sale at Amazon for $165.

Shop more Garmin deals at Amazon

Related content on CBS Sports