2018 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: NL-only Head-to-Head points mock draft

All right, NL. Let's see what you got.

Our first look at the AL player pool just a few days ago offered its own revelations, not the least of which was the predicament created by having so many unsigned players at this stage of draft prep season. Predictably, all of the impactful free agents (J.D. Martinez, Yu Darvish, Eric Hosmer, etc.) went for discounts in this draft, for fear of them signing with an AL club and becoming totally worthless.

But the biggest takeaway this time around was just how weak the infield is.

Not at first base. No, the NL is the league with all the good first baseman -- the elite four and then Cody Bellinger for good measure. It's why I was put in the unfortunate position of having to take two at the Round 1 turn. Freddie Freeman and Anthony Rizzo were far and away the best hitters available, but they were also the easiest of the first-round hitters to pass over.

Filling my utility spot so early didn't turn out to be a big deal, given the way the rest of my picks lined up, but part of me wonders if I should've played the position-scarcity game – one that's becoming less and less relevant in standard mixed leagues – and grabbed Corey Seager with my second pick, filling the shortstop void. Because after him and Trea Turner ... egad.

Trevor Story is my No. 3 shortstop on the NL side. Amed Rosario is my No. 6. Dansby Swanson my No. 8. That's gross. It's not much better at second base or even third base, where the drop-off after the top five or six is pretty intense. And if your goal on Draft Day is to distance yourself from your opposition at as many positions as possible, you don't want to wait too long to fill those spots.

So who was my opposition in this draft? See for yourself:

Phil Ponebshek, Patton & Company

Danny Cross, Creativesports

malamoney, Razzball

Mike Kuchera, The Fantasy Man

Keith Farnsworth, Baseball Prospectus

Chris Towers, CBS Sports

R.J. White, CBS Sports

Matt Snyder, CBS Sports

Adam Aizer, CBS Sports

Scott White, CBS Sports



And here's the scoring breakdown:

Hitter Stats Pitcher Stats Single 1 pt Win 7 pts Double 2 pts Loss -5 pts Triple 3 pts Save 7 pts Home run 4 pts Quality start 3 pts RBI 1 pt Inning 3 pts Run 1 pt Strikeout 0.5 pts Walk 1 pt Walk -1 pt Strikeout -0.5 pt Earned run -1 pt Hit by pitch 1 pt Hit -1 pt Stolen base 2 pts Hit batter -1 pt Caught stealing -1 pt

And away we go!