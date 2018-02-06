2018 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: AL-only Head-to-Head points mock draft
Slicing up the player pool can change the distribution of talent in not-so-obvious ways. Scott White and company make their first foray into the AL side of things.
Now's when the MLB cold stove really begins to encroach on us Fantasy Baseballers.
Look at the calendar. Pitchers and catchers report in a week. Spring training games start the week after that. We're seven weeks away from opening day. It's time to draft, y'all.
Or at least to mock draft so that our results have some time to circulate before the real thing. Mock drafts take time. We have only so much time to expend on them every week, and we have only so many weeks before the season begins. There's a schedule to keep.
And the schedule says it's time for our first look at the league-specific formats, beginning with the AL.
The problem? A players can only contribute in the league he's actually in, and in the case of a free agent, we don't know which league that will be. So we have to hedge, drafting each free agent like there's only a 50 percent chance he'll actually contribute in this format. Obviously, when he signs, that percentage changes to either 100 or 0, and his draft stock changes with it. But while in limbo, we can't offer a great approximation of where he'll actually go.
It's not a foreign concept. Normally at this time of year, there are one or two stragglers who force us to hedge in this way. But with the historic inactivity of this offseason, a full seven high-end Fantasy performers remain unsigned, along with several mid-level performers. Here's where the best went in this draft and where they might go if they do in fact land in the AL:
- J.D. Martinez: Fourth round, 36th overall. As a surefire AL guy, he might be a first-rounder.
- Yu Darvish: Fifth round, 47th overall. He'd be this format's sixth overall pitcher, if only we knew, and possibly a second-round pick.
- Eric Hosmer: Sixth round, 54th overall. Given the scarcity at first base on this side of the player pool, you might see him go as early as Round 3.
- Mike Moustakas: 11th round, 106th overall. The depth at third base allowed him to fall even more, but as a for-sure AL guy, he'd be a defensible pick ahead of Miguel Sano, who went in Round 5.
- Jake Arrieta: 12th round, 118 overall. Given the desperation at starting pitcher, the fact Arrieta is more often linked to NL teams no doubt contributed to him sliding this far. David Price probably went too early in Round 2, but in theory, I'd want Arrieta more.
- Eduardo Nunez: 13th round, 125th overall. Maybe if it was a categories league, Nunez's batting average and stolen bases would be more worth the gamble. With an AL club, he might have gone before Kyle Seager in Round 6.
- Greg Holland: Round 18, 171st overall. Another who's more closely linked to NL clubs, Holland's role is as up in the air as his league. If he's a closer for an AL team, he's gone in the first eight rounds.
So keep that in mind as you peruse the results. Also keep in mind the participants:
- R.J. White, CBS Sports
- Chris Towers, CBS Sports
- Scott White, CBS Sports
- Phil Ponebshek, Patton & Company
- George Maselli, CBS Sports
- Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports
- Jeff Tobin, CBS Sports
- Heath Cummings, CBS Sports
- Igor Mello, CBS Sports
- Adam Aizer, CBS Sports
And the scoring format:
Hitter Stats
Pitcher Stats
Single
1 pt
Win
7 pts
Double
2 pts
Loss
-5 pts
Triple
3 pts
Save
7 pts
Home run
4 pts
Quality start
3 pts
RBI
1 pt
Inning
3 pts
Run
1 pt
Strikeout
0.5 pts
Walk
1 pt
Walk
-1 pt
Strikeout
-0.5 pt
Earned run
-1 pt
Hit by pitch
1 pt
Hit
-1 pt
Stolen base
2 pts
Hit batter
-1 pt
Caught stealing
-1 pt
Let's get to it.
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|R.J. White
|M. Trout CF LAA
|2
|Chris Towers
|J. Altuve 2B HOU
|3
|Scott White
|G. Stanton RF NYY
|4
|Phil Ponebshek
|M. Betts RF BOS
|5
|George Maselli
|M. Machado 3B BAL
|6
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Correa SS HOU
|7
|Jeff Tobin
|C. Kluber SP CLE
|8
|Heath Cummings
|C. Sale SP BOS
|9
|Igor Mello
|A. Judge RF NYY
|10
|Adam Aizer
|J. Verlander SP HOU
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|11
|Adam Aizer
|F. Lindor SS CLE
|12
|Igor Mello
|G. Springer CF HOU
|13
|Heath Cummings
|J. Ramirez 3B CLE
|14
|Jeff Tobin
|J. Donaldson 3B TOR
|15
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Carrasco SP CLE
|16
|George Maselli
|L. Severino SP NYY
|17
|Phil Ponebshek
|D. Price SP BOS
|18
|Scott White
|J. Abreu 1B CHW
|19
|Chris Towers
|G. Sanchez C NYY
|20
|R.J. White
|B. Dozier 2B MIN
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|21
|R.J. White
|E. Encarnacion DH CLE
|22
|Chris Towers
|A. Benintendi LF BOS
|23
|Scott White
|C. Archer SP TB
|24
|Phil Ponebshek
|M. Cabrera 1B DET
|25
|George Maselli
|J. Paxton SP SEA
|26
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Keuchel SP HOU
|27
|Jeff Tobin
|A. Bregman 3B HOU
|28
|Heath Cummings
|G. Cole SP HOU
|29
|Igor Mello
|X. Bogaerts SS BOS
|30
|Adam Aizer
|M. Tanaka SP NYY
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|31
|Adam Aizer
|D. Gordon 2B SEA
|32
|Igor Mello
|S. Ohtani SP LAA
|33
|Heath Cummings
|N. Cruz DH SEA
|34
|Jeff Tobin
|J. Schoop 2B BAL
|35
|Jamey Eisenberg
|K. Davis LF OAK
|36
|George Maselli
|J. Martinez OF Unaffiliated
|37
|Phil Ponebshek
|R. Devers 3B BOS
|38
|Scott White
|E. Andrus SS TEX
|39
|Chris Towers
|J. Upton LF LAA
|40
|R.J. White
|S. Gray SP NYY
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|41
|R.J. White
|M. Sano 3B MIN
|42
|Chris Towers
|M. Stroman SP TOR
|43
|Scott White
|D. Duffy SP KC
|44
|Phil Ponebshek
|J. Segura SS SEA
|45
|George Maselli
|C. Kimbrel RP BOS
|46
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Chapman RP NYY
|47
|Jeff Tobin
|Y. Darvish SP Unaffiliated
|48
|Heath Cummings
|E. Gattis C HOU
|49
|Igor Mello
|B. Buxton CF MIN
|50
|Adam Aizer
|S. Perez C KC
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|51
|Adam Aizer
|K. Giles RP HOU
|52
|Igor Mello
|R. Cano 2B SEA
|53
|Heath Cummings
|J. Berrios SP MIN
|54
|Jeff Tobin
|E. Hosmer 1B KC
|55
|Jamey Eisenberg
|W. Merrifield 2B KC
|56
|George Maselli
|R. Osuna RP TOR
|57
|Phil Ponebshek
|T. Bauer SP CLE
|58
|Scott White
|L. McCullers SP HOU
|59
|Chris Towers
|K. Seager 3B SEA
|60
|R.J. White
|E. Diaz RP SEA
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|R.J. White
|D. Gregorius SS NYY
|62
|Chris Towers
|M. Olson 1B OAK
|63
|Scott White
|C. Allen RP CLE
|64
|Phil Ponebshek
|Y. Moncada 2B CHW
|65
|George Maselli
|R. Porcello SP BOS
|66
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Jones CF BAL
|67
|Jeff Tobin
|E. Rosario LF MIN
|68
|Heath Cummings
|N. Mazara RF TEX
|69
|Igor Mello
|A. Colome RP TB
|70
|Adam Aizer
|B. Snell SP TB
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|71
|Adam Aizer
|N. Castellanos 3B DET
|72
|Igor Mello
|M. Fulmer SP DET
|73
|Heath Cummings
|R. Odor 2B TEX
|74
|Jeff Tobin
|D. Bundy SP BAL
|75
|Jamey Eisenberg
|B. McCann C HOU
|76
|George Maselli
|E. Santana SP MIN
|77
|Phil Ponebshek
|W. Ramos C TB
|78
|Scott White
|M. Minor RP TEX
|79
|Chris Towers
|J. Gallo 3B TEX
|80
|R.J. White
|D. Salazar SP CLE
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|81
|R.J. White
|B. Gardner LF NYY
|82
|Chris Towers
|L. Lynn SP Unaffiliated
|83
|Scott White
|M. Gonzalez LF HOU
|84
|Phil Ponebshek
|J. Happ SP TOR
|85
|George Maselli
|J. Bradley CF BOS
|86
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Hamels SP TEX
|87
|Jeff Tobin
|C. Morton SP HOU
|88
|Heath Cummings
|B. Brach RP BAL
|89
|Igor Mello
|G. Bird 1B NYY
|90
|Adam Aizer
|M. Brantley LF CLE
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|91
|Adam Aizer
|G. Richards SP LAA
|92
|Igor Mello
|M. Zunino C SEA
|93
|Heath Cummings
|C. Davis 1B BAL
|94
|Jeff Tobin
|M. Clevinger SP CLE
|95
|Jamey Eisenberg
|K. Herrera RP KC
|96
|George Maselli
|J. Smoak 1B TOR
|97
|Phil Ponebshek
|B. Honeywell SP TB
|98
|Scott White
|J. Faria SP TB
|99
|Chris Towers
|K. Gausman SP BAL
|100
|R.J. White
|D. Pomeranz SP BOS
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|101
|R.J. White
|A. Cobb SP TB
|102
|Chris Towers
|J. Montgomery SP NYY
|103
|Scott White
|A. Beltre 3B TEX
|104
|Phil Ponebshek
|E. Ramirez SP SEA
|105
|George Maselli
|G. Torres SS NYY
|106
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Moustakas 3B KC
|107
|Jeff Tobin
|B. Peacock SP HOU
|108
|Heath Cummings
|S. Souza RF TB
|109
|Igor Mello
|Y. Solarte 2B TOR
|110
|Adam Aizer
|Y. Gurriel 1B HOU
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|111
|Adam Aizer
|S. Greene RP DET
|112
|Igor Mello
|L. Morrison 1B TB
|113
|Heath Cummings
|M. Semien SS OAK
|114
|Jeff Tobin
|A. Garcia RF CHW
|115
|Jamey Eisenberg
|R. Healy DH SEA
|116
|George Maselli
|S. Manaea SP OAK
|117
|Phil Ponebshek
|M. Cabrera LF KC
|118
|Scott White
|J. Arrieta SP Unaffiliated
|119
|Chris Towers
|C. Rodon SP CHW
|120
|R.J. White
|A. Sanchez SP TOR
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|R.J. White
|A. Miller RP CLE
|122
|Chris Towers
|B. Treinen RP OAK
|123
|Scott White
|I. Kinsler 2B LAA
|124
|Phil Ponebshek
|M. Trumbo DH BAL
|125
|George Maselli
|E. Nunez 3B BOS
|126
|Jamey Eisenberg
|K. Calhoun RF LAA
|127
|Jeff Tobin
|F. Rodney RP MIN
|128
|Heath Cummings
|B. Zimmer CF CLE
|129
|Igor Mello
|L. Giolito SP CHW
|130
|Adam Aizer
|A. Hicks CF NYY
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|131
|Adam Aizer
|M. Haniger RF SEA
|132
|Igor Mello
|Z. Britton RP BAL
|133
|Heath Cummings
|B. Parker RP LAA
|134
|Jeff Tobin
|K. Kiermaier CF TB
|135
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Estrada SP TOR
|136
|George Maselli
|A. Simmons SS LAA
|137
|Phil Ponebshek
|D. Robertson RP NYY
|138
|Scott White
|S. Piscotty RF OAK
|139
|Chris Towers
|R. Grichuk LF TOR
|140
|R.J. White
|C. Dickerson LF TB
|Round 15
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|141
|R.J. White
|W. Castillo C CHW
|142
|Chris Towers
|F. Hernandez SP SEA
|143
|Scott White
|A. Hays RF BAL
|144
|Phil Ponebshek
|H. Ramirez DH BOS
|145
|George Maselli
|D. DeShields LF TEX
|146
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Leake SP SEA
|147
|Jeff Tobin
|Z. Cozart SS LAA
|148
|Heath Cummings
|J. Odorizzi SP TB
|149
|Igor Mello
|J. Cotton SP OAK
|150
|Adam Aizer
|C. Sabathia SP NYY
|Round 16
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|151
|Adam Aizer
|J. Kipnis 2B CLE
|152
|Igor Mello
|J. Hellickson SP BAL
|153
|Heath Cummings
|R. Lopez SP CHW
|154
|Jeff Tobin
|T. Mancini LF BAL
|155
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Candelario 3B DET
|156
|George Maselli
|E. Rodriguez SP BOS
|157
|Phil Ponebshek
|M. Moore SP TEX
|158
|Scott White
|W. Calhoun LF TEX
|159
|Chris Towers
|T. Beckham SS BAL
|160
|R.J. White
|J. Reddick RF HOU
|Round 17
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|161
|R.J. White
|J. Vargas SP KC
|162
|Chris Towers
|A. Claudio RP TEX
|163
|Scott White
|J. Junis SP KC
|164
|Phil Ponebshek
|E. Jimenez RF CHW
|165
|George Maselli
|Y. Alonso 1B CLE
|166
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Polanco SS MIN
|167
|Jeff Tobin
|R. Chirinos C TEX
|168
|Heath Cummings
|M. Boyd SP DET
|169
|Igor Mello
|C. Gonzalez OF Unaffiliated
|170
|Adam Aizer
|S. Choo RF TEX
|Round 18
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|171
|Adam Aizer
|G. Holland RP Unaffiliated
|172
|Igor Mello
|K. Graveman SP OAK
|173
|Heath Cummings
|T. Skaggs SP LAA
|174
|Jeff Tobin
|C. McHugh SP HOU
|175
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Shoemaker SP LAA
|176
|George Maselli
|J. Tomlin SP CLE
|177
|Phil Ponebshek
|T. Tulowitzki SS TOR
|178
|Scott White
|D. Mengden SP OAK
|179
|Chris Towers
|A. Pujols DH LAA
|180
|R.J. White
|A. Mejia SP MIN
|Round 19
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|181
|R.J. White
|J. Zimmermann SP DET
|182
|Chris Towers
|M. Chapman 3B OAK
|183
|Scott White
|A. Heaney SP LAA
|184
|Phil Ponebshek
|C. Devenski RP HOU
|185
|George Maselli
|M. Kepler RF MIN
|186
|Jamey Eisenberg
|K. Morales DH TOR
|187
|Jeff Tobin
|D. Betances RP NYY
|188
|Heath Cummings
|R. Mondesi 2B KC
|189
|Igor Mello
|E. Escobar 3B MIN
|190
|Adam Aizer
|P. Bridwell SP LAA
|Round 20
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|191
|Adam Aizer
|I. Kennedy SP KC
|192
|Igor Mello
|J. Bautista RF TOR
|193
|Heath Cummings
|S. Oh RP TEX
|194
|Jeff Tobin
|M. Fiers SP DET
|195
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Hammel SP KC
|196
|George Maselli
|J. McCann C DET
|197
|Phil Ponebshek
|D. Travis 2B TOR
|198
|Scott White
|F. Mejia C CLE
|199
|Chris Towers
|J. Bonifacio RF KC
|200
|R.J. White
|J. Lucroy C Unaffiliated
|Round 21
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|201
|R.J. White
|J. Soria RP CHW
|202
|Chris Towers
|M. Gonzales SP SEA
|203
|Scott White
|J. Lowrie 2B OAK
|204
|Phil Ponebshek
|J. Hahn SP KC
|205
|George Maselli
|M. Moreland 1B BOS
|206
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Triggs SP OAK
|207
|Jeff Tobin
|K. Kela RP TEX
|208
|Heath Cummings
|K. Pillar CF TOR
|209
|Igor Mello
|A. Cashner SP TEX
|210
|Adam Aizer
|J. Mauer 1B MIN
|R.J. White
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|M. Trout CF LAA
|2
|20
|B. Dozier 2B MIN
|3
|21
|E. Encarnacion DH CLE
|4
|40
|S. Gray SP NYY
|5
|41
|M. Sano 3B MIN
|6
|60
|E. Diaz RP SEA
|7
|61
|D. Gregorius SS NYY
|8
|80
|D. Salazar SP CLE
|9
|81
|B. Gardner LF NYY
|10
|100
|D. Pomeranz SP BOS
|11
|101
|A. Cobb SP TB
|12
|120
|A. Sanchez SP TOR
|13
|121
|A. Miller RP CLE
|14
|140
|C. Dickerson LF TB
|15
|141
|W. Castillo C CHW
|16
|160
|J. Reddick RF HOU
|17
|161
|J. Vargas SP KC
|18
|180
|A. Mejia SP MIN
|19
|181
|J. Zimmermann SP DET
|20
|200
|J. Lucroy C Unaffiliated
|21
|201
|J. Soria RP CHW
|Chris Towers
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|J. Altuve 2B HOU
|2
|19
|G. Sanchez C NYY
|3
|22
|A. Benintendi LF BOS
|4
|39
|J. Upton LF LAA
|5
|42
|M. Stroman SP TOR
|6
|59
|K. Seager 3B SEA
|7
|62
|M. Olson 1B OAK
|8
|79
|J. Gallo 3B TEX
|9
|82
|L. Lynn SP Unaffiliated
|10
|99
|K. Gausman SP BAL
|11
|102
|J. Montgomery SP NYY
|12
|119
|C. Rodon SP CHW
|13
|122
|B. Treinen RP OAK
|14
|139
|R. Grichuk LF TOR
|15
|142
|F. Hernandez SP SEA
|16
|159
|T. Beckham SS BAL
|17
|162
|A. Claudio RP TEX
|18
|179
|A. Pujols DH LAA
|19
|182
|M. Chapman 3B OAK
|20
|199
|J. Bonifacio RF KC
|21
|202
|M. Gonzales SP SEA
|Scott White
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|G. Stanton RF NYY
|2
|18
|J. Abreu 1B CHW
|3
|23
|C. Archer SP TB
|4
|38
|E. Andrus SS TEX
|5
|43
|D. Duffy SP KC
|6
|58
|L. McCullers SP HOU
|7
|63
|C. Allen RP CLE
|8
|78
|M. Minor RP TEX
|9
|83
|M. Gonzalez LF HOU
|10
|98
|J. Faria SP TB
|11
|103
|A. Beltre 3B TEX
|12
|118
|J. Arrieta SP Unaffiliated
|13
|123
|I. Kinsler 2B LAA
|14
|138
|S. Piscotty RF OAK
|15
|143
|A. Hays RF BAL
|16
|158
|W. Calhoun LF TEX
|17
|163
|J. Junis SP KC
|18
|178
|D. Mengden SP OAK
|19
|183
|A. Heaney SP LAA
|20
|198
|F. Mejia C CLE
|21
|203
|J. Lowrie 2B OAK
|Phil Ponebshek
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|M. Betts RF BOS
|2
|17
|D. Price SP BOS
|3
|24
|M. Cabrera 1B DET
|4
|37
|R. Devers 3B BOS
|5
|44
|J. Segura SS SEA
|6
|57
|T. Bauer SP CLE
|7
|64
|Y. Moncada 2B CHW
|8
|77
|W. Ramos C TB
|9
|84
|J. Happ SP TOR
|10
|97
|B. Honeywell SP TB
|11
|104
|E. Ramirez SP SEA
|12
|117
|M. Cabrera LF KC
|13
|124
|M. Trumbo DH BAL
|14
|137
|D. Robertson RP NYY
|15
|144
|H. Ramirez DH BOS
|16
|157
|M. Moore SP TEX
|17
|164
|E. Jimenez RF CHW
|18
|177
|T. Tulowitzki SS TOR
|19
|184
|C. Devenski RP HOU
|20
|197
|D. Travis 2B TOR
|21
|204
|J. Hahn SP KC
|George Maselli
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|M. Machado 3B BAL
|2
|16
|L. Severino SP NYY
|3
|25
|J. Paxton SP SEA
|4
|36
|J. Martinez OF Unaffiliated
|5
|45
|C. Kimbrel RP BOS
|6
|56
|R. Osuna RP TOR
|7
|65
|R. Porcello SP BOS
|8
|76
|E. Santana SP MIN
|9
|85
|J. Bradley CF BOS
|10
|96
|J. Smoak 1B TOR
|11
|105
|G. Torres SS NYY
|12
|116
|S. Manaea SP OAK
|13
|125
|E. Nunez 3B BOS
|14
|136
|A. Simmons SS LAA
|15
|145
|D. DeShields LF TEX
|16
|156
|E. Rodriguez SP BOS
|17
|165
|Y. Alonso 1B CLE
|18
|176
|J. Tomlin SP CLE
|19
|185
|M. Kepler RF MIN
|20
|196
|J. McCann C DET
|21
|205
|M. Moreland 1B BOS
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|C. Correa SS HOU
|2
|15
|C. Carrasco SP CLE
|3
|26
|D. Keuchel SP HOU
|4
|35
|K. Davis LF OAK
|5
|46
|A. Chapman RP NYY
|6
|55
|W. Merrifield 2B KC
|7
|66
|A. Jones CF BAL
|8
|75
|B. McCann C HOU
|9
|86
|C. Hamels SP TEX
|10
|95
|K. Herrera RP KC
|11
|106
|M. Moustakas 3B KC
|12
|115
|R. Healy DH SEA
|13
|126
|K. Calhoun RF LAA
|14
|135
|M. Estrada SP TOR
|15
|146
|M. Leake SP SEA
|16
|155
|J. Candelario 3B DET
|17
|166
|J. Polanco SS MIN
|18
|175
|M. Shoemaker SP LAA
|19
|186
|K. Morales DH TOR
|20
|195
|J. Hammel SP KC
|21
|206
|A. Triggs SP OAK
|Jeff Tobin
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|C. Kluber SP CLE
|2
|14
|J. Donaldson 3B TOR
|3
|27
|A. Bregman 3B HOU
|4
|34
|J. Schoop 2B BAL
|5
|47
|Y. Darvish SP Unaffiliated
|6
|54
|E. Hosmer 1B KC
|7
|67
|E. Rosario LF MIN
|8
|74
|D. Bundy SP BAL
|9
|87
|C. Morton SP HOU
|10
|94
|M. Clevinger SP CLE
|11
|107
|B. Peacock SP HOU
|12
|114
|A. Garcia RF CHW
|13
|127
|F. Rodney RP MIN
|14
|134
|K. Kiermaier CF TB
|15
|147
|Z. Cozart SS LAA
|16
|154
|T. Mancini LF BAL
|17
|167
|R. Chirinos C TEX
|18
|174
|C. McHugh SP HOU
|19
|187
|D. Betances RP NYY
|20
|194
|M. Fiers SP DET
|21
|207
|K. Kela RP TEX
|Heath Cummings
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|C. Sale SP BOS
|2
|13
|J. Ramirez 3B CLE
|3
|28
|G. Cole SP HOU
|4
|33
|N. Cruz DH SEA
|5
|48
|E. Gattis C HOU
|6
|53
|J. Berrios SP MIN
|7
|68
|N. Mazara RF TEX
|8
|73
|R. Odor 2B TEX
|9
|88
|B. Brach RP BAL
|10
|93
|C. Davis 1B BAL
|11
|108
|S. Souza RF TB
|12
|113
|M. Semien SS OAK
|13
|128
|B. Zimmer CF CLE
|14
|133
|B. Parker RP LAA
|15
|148
|J. Odorizzi SP TB
|16
|153
|R. Lopez SP CHW
|17
|168
|M. Boyd SP DET
|18
|173
|T. Skaggs SP LAA
|19
|188
|R. Mondesi 2B KC
|20
|193
|S. Oh RP TEX
|21
|208
|K. Pillar CF TOR
|Igor Mello
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|A. Judge RF NYY
|2
|12
|G. Springer CF HOU
|3
|29
|X. Bogaerts SS BOS
|4
|32
|S. Ohtani SP LAA
|5
|49
|B. Buxton CF MIN
|6
|52
|R. Cano 2B SEA
|7
|69
|A. Colome RP TB
|8
|72
|M. Fulmer SP DET
|9
|89
|G. Bird 1B NYY
|10
|92
|M. Zunino C SEA
|11
|109
|Y. Solarte 2B TOR
|12
|112
|L. Morrison 1B TB
|13
|129
|L. Giolito SP CHW
|14
|132
|Z. Britton RP BAL
|15
|149
|J. Cotton SP OAK
|16
|152
|J. Hellickson SP BAL
|17
|169
|C. Gonzalez OF Unaffiliated
|18
|172
|K. Graveman SP OAK
|19
|189
|E. Escobar 3B MIN
|20
|192
|J. Bautista RF TOR
|21
|209
|A. Cashner SP TEX
|Adam Aizer
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|J. Verlander SP HOU
|2
|11
|F. Lindor SS CLE
|3
|30
|M. Tanaka SP NYY
|4
|31
|D. Gordon 2B SEA
|5
|50
|S. Perez C KC
|6
|51
|K. Giles RP HOU
|7
|70
|B. Snell SP TB
|8
|71
|N. Castellanos 3B DET
|9
|90
|M. Brantley LF CLE
|10
|91
|G. Richards SP LAA
|11
|110
|Y. Gurriel 1B HOU
|12
|111
|S. Greene RP DET
|13
|130
|A. Hicks CF NYY
|14
|131
|M. Haniger RF SEA
|15
|150
|C. Sabathia SP NYY
|16
|151
|J. Kipnis 2B CLE
|17
|170
|S. Choo RF TEX
|18
|171
|G. Holland RP Unaffiliated
|19
|190
|P. Bridwell SP LAA
|20
|191
|I. Kennedy SP KC
|21
|210
|J. Mauer 1B MIN
