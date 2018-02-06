Play

2018 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: AL-only Head-to-Head points mock draft

Slicing up the player pool can change the distribution of talent in not-so-obvious ways. Scott White and company make their first foray into the AL side of things.

Now's when the MLB cold stove really begins to encroach on us Fantasy Baseballers.

Look at the calendar. Pitchers and catchers report in a week. Spring training games start the week after that. We're seven weeks away from opening day. It's time to draft, y'all.

Or at least to mock draft so that our results have some time to circulate before the real thing. Mock drafts take time. We have only so much time to expend on them every week, and we have only so many weeks before the season begins. There's a schedule to keep.

And the schedule says it's time for our first look at the league-specific formats, beginning with the AL.

The problem? A players can only contribute in the league he's actually in, and in the case of a free agent, we don't know which league that will be. So we have to hedge, drafting each free agent like there's only a 50 percent chance he'll actually contribute in this format. Obviously, when he signs, that percentage changes to either 100 or 0, and his draft stock changes with it. But while in limbo, we can't offer a great approximation of where he'll actually go.

It's not a foreign concept. Normally at this time of year, there are one or two stragglers who force us to hedge in this way. But with the historic inactivity of this offseason, a full seven high-end Fantasy performers remain unsigned, along with several mid-level performers. Here's where the best went in this draft and where they might go if they do in fact land in the AL:

  • J.D. Martinez: Fourth round, 36th overall. As a surefire AL guy, he might be a first-rounder.
  • Yu Darvish: Fifth round, 47th overall. He'd be this format's sixth overall pitcher, if only we knew, and possibly a second-round pick.
  • Eric Hosmer: Sixth round, 54th overall. Given the scarcity at first base on this side of the player pool, you might see him go as early as Round 3.
  • Mike Moustakas: 11th round, 106th overall. The depth at third base allowed him to fall even more, but as a for-sure AL guy, he'd be a defensible pick ahead of Miguel Sano, who went in Round 5.
  • Jake Arrieta: 12th round, 118 overall. Given the desperation at starting pitcher, the fact Arrieta is more often linked to NL teams no doubt contributed to him sliding this far. David Price probably went too early in Round 2, but in theory, I'd want Arrieta more.
  • Eduardo Nunez: 13th round, 125th overall. Maybe if it was a categories league, Nunez's batting average and stolen bases would be more worth the gamble. With an AL club, he might have gone before Kyle Seager in Round 6.
  • Greg Holland: Round 18, 171st overall. Another who's more closely linked to NL clubs, Holland's role is as up in the air as his league. If he's a closer for an AL team, he's gone in the first eight rounds.

So keep that in mind as you peruse the results. Also keep in mind the participants:

  1. R.J. White, CBS Sports
  2. Chris Towers, CBS Sports
  3. Scott White, CBS Sports
  4. Phil Ponebshek, Patton & Company
  5. George Maselli, CBS Sports
  6. Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports
  7. Jeff Tobin, CBS Sports
  8. Heath Cummings, CBS Sports
  9. Igor Mello, CBS Sports
  10. Adam Aizer, CBS Sports

And the scoring format:

Hitter Stats

Pitcher Stats

Single

1 pt

Win

7 pts

Double

2 pts

Loss

-5 pts

Triple

3 pts

Save

7 pts

Home run

4 pts

Quality start

3 pts

RBI

1 pt

Inning

3 pts

Run

1 pt

Strikeout

0.5 pts

Walk

1 pt

Walk

-1 pt

Strikeout

-0.5 pt

Earned run

-1 pt

Hit by pitch

1 pt

Hit

-1 pt

Stolen base

2 pts

Hit batter

-1 pt

Caught stealing

-1 pt

Let's get to it.

Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 R.J. White M. Trout CF LAA
2 Chris Towers J. Altuve 2B HOU
3 Scott White G. Stanton RF NYY
4 Phil Ponebshek M. Betts RF BOS
5 George Maselli M. Machado 3B BAL
6 Jamey Eisenberg C. Correa SS HOU
7 Jeff Tobin C. Kluber SP CLE
8 Heath Cummings C. Sale SP BOS
9 Igor Mello A. Judge RF NYY
10 Adam Aizer J. Verlander SP HOU
Round 2
Pos Team Player
11 Adam Aizer F. Lindor SS CLE
12 Igor Mello G. Springer CF HOU
13 Heath Cummings J. Ramirez 3B CLE
14 Jeff Tobin J. Donaldson 3B TOR
15 Jamey Eisenberg C. Carrasco SP CLE
16 George Maselli L. Severino SP NYY
17 Phil Ponebshek D. Price SP BOS
18 Scott White J. Abreu 1B CHW
19 Chris Towers G. Sanchez C NYY
20 R.J. White B. Dozier 2B MIN
Round 3
Pos Team Player
21 R.J. White E. Encarnacion DH CLE
22 Chris Towers A. Benintendi LF BOS
23 Scott White C. Archer SP TB
24 Phil Ponebshek M. Cabrera 1B DET
25 George Maselli J. Paxton SP SEA
26 Jamey Eisenberg D. Keuchel SP HOU
27 Jeff Tobin A. Bregman 3B HOU
28 Heath Cummings G. Cole SP HOU
29 Igor Mello X. Bogaerts SS BOS
30 Adam Aizer M. Tanaka SP NYY
Round 4
Pos Team Player
31 Adam Aizer D. Gordon 2B SEA
32 Igor Mello S. Ohtani SP LAA
33 Heath Cummings N. Cruz DH SEA
34 Jeff Tobin J. Schoop 2B BAL
35 Jamey Eisenberg K. Davis LF OAK
36 George Maselli J. Martinez OF Unaffiliated
37 Phil Ponebshek R. Devers 3B BOS
38 Scott White E. Andrus SS TEX
39 Chris Towers J. Upton LF LAA
40 R.J. White S. Gray SP NYY
Round 5
Pos Team Player
41 R.J. White M. Sano 3B MIN
42 Chris Towers M. Stroman SP TOR
43 Scott White D. Duffy SP KC
44 Phil Ponebshek J. Segura SS SEA
45 George Maselli C. Kimbrel RP BOS
46 Jamey Eisenberg A. Chapman RP NYY
47 Jeff Tobin Y. Darvish SP Unaffiliated
48 Heath Cummings E. Gattis C HOU
49 Igor Mello B. Buxton CF MIN
50 Adam Aizer S. Perez C KC
Round 6
Pos Team Player
51 Adam Aizer K. Giles RP HOU
52 Igor Mello R. Cano 2B SEA
53 Heath Cummings J. Berrios SP MIN
54 Jeff Tobin E. Hosmer 1B KC
55 Jamey Eisenberg W. Merrifield 2B KC
56 George Maselli R. Osuna RP TOR
57 Phil Ponebshek T. Bauer SP CLE
58 Scott White L. McCullers SP HOU
59 Chris Towers K. Seager 3B SEA
60 R.J. White E. Diaz RP SEA
Round 7
Pos Team Player
61 R.J. White D. Gregorius SS NYY
62 Chris Towers M. Olson 1B OAK
63 Scott White C. Allen RP CLE
64 Phil Ponebshek Y. Moncada 2B CHW
65 George Maselli R. Porcello SP BOS
66 Jamey Eisenberg A. Jones CF BAL
67 Jeff Tobin E. Rosario LF MIN
68 Heath Cummings N. Mazara RF TEX
69 Igor Mello A. Colome RP TB
70 Adam Aizer B. Snell SP TB
Round 8
Pos Team Player
71 Adam Aizer N. Castellanos 3B DET
72 Igor Mello M. Fulmer SP DET
73 Heath Cummings R. Odor 2B TEX
74 Jeff Tobin D. Bundy SP BAL
75 Jamey Eisenberg B. McCann C HOU
76 George Maselli E. Santana SP MIN
77 Phil Ponebshek W. Ramos C TB
78 Scott White M. Minor RP TEX
79 Chris Towers J. Gallo 3B TEX
80 R.J. White D. Salazar SP CLE
Round 9
Pos Team Player
81 R.J. White B. Gardner LF NYY
82 Chris Towers L. Lynn SP Unaffiliated
83 Scott White M. Gonzalez LF HOU
84 Phil Ponebshek J. Happ SP TOR
85 George Maselli J. Bradley CF BOS
86 Jamey Eisenberg C. Hamels SP TEX
87 Jeff Tobin C. Morton SP HOU
88 Heath Cummings B. Brach RP BAL
89 Igor Mello G. Bird 1B NYY
90 Adam Aizer M. Brantley LF CLE
Round 10
Pos Team Player
91 Adam Aizer G. Richards SP LAA
92 Igor Mello M. Zunino C SEA
93 Heath Cummings C. Davis 1B BAL
94 Jeff Tobin M. Clevinger SP CLE
95 Jamey Eisenberg K. Herrera RP KC
96 George Maselli J. Smoak 1B TOR
97 Phil Ponebshek B. Honeywell SP TB
98 Scott White J. Faria SP TB
99 Chris Towers K. Gausman SP BAL
100 R.J. White D. Pomeranz SP BOS
Round 11
Pos Team Player
101 R.J. White A. Cobb SP TB
102 Chris Towers J. Montgomery SP NYY
103 Scott White A. Beltre 3B TEX
104 Phil Ponebshek E. Ramirez SP SEA
105 George Maselli G. Torres SS NYY
106 Jamey Eisenberg M. Moustakas 3B KC
107 Jeff Tobin B. Peacock SP HOU
108 Heath Cummings S. Souza RF TB
109 Igor Mello Y. Solarte 2B TOR
110 Adam Aizer Y. Gurriel 1B HOU
Round 12
Pos Team Player
111 Adam Aizer S. Greene RP DET
112 Igor Mello L. Morrison 1B TB
113 Heath Cummings M. Semien SS OAK
114 Jeff Tobin A. Garcia RF CHW
115 Jamey Eisenberg R. Healy DH SEA
116 George Maselli S. Manaea SP OAK
117 Phil Ponebshek M. Cabrera LF KC
118 Scott White J. Arrieta SP Unaffiliated
119 Chris Towers C. Rodon SP CHW
120 R.J. White A. Sanchez SP TOR
Round 13
Pos Team Player
121 R.J. White A. Miller RP CLE
122 Chris Towers B. Treinen RP OAK
123 Scott White I. Kinsler 2B LAA
124 Phil Ponebshek M. Trumbo DH BAL
125 George Maselli E. Nunez 3B BOS
126 Jamey Eisenberg K. Calhoun RF LAA
127 Jeff Tobin F. Rodney RP MIN
128 Heath Cummings B. Zimmer CF CLE
129 Igor Mello L. Giolito SP CHW
130 Adam Aizer A. Hicks CF NYY
Round 14
Pos Team Player
131 Adam Aizer M. Haniger RF SEA
132 Igor Mello Z. Britton RP BAL
133 Heath Cummings B. Parker RP LAA
134 Jeff Tobin K. Kiermaier CF TB
135 Jamey Eisenberg M. Estrada SP TOR
136 George Maselli A. Simmons SS LAA
137 Phil Ponebshek D. Robertson RP NYY
138 Scott White S. Piscotty RF OAK
139 Chris Towers R. Grichuk LF TOR
140 R.J. White C. Dickerson LF TB
Round 15
Pos Team Player
141 R.J. White W. Castillo C CHW
142 Chris Towers F. Hernandez SP SEA
143 Scott White A. Hays RF BAL
144 Phil Ponebshek H. Ramirez DH BOS
145 George Maselli D. DeShields LF TEX
146 Jamey Eisenberg M. Leake SP SEA
147 Jeff Tobin Z. Cozart SS LAA
148 Heath Cummings J. Odorizzi SP TB
149 Igor Mello J. Cotton SP OAK
150 Adam Aizer C. Sabathia SP NYY
Round 16
Pos Team Player
151 Adam Aizer J. Kipnis 2B CLE
152 Igor Mello J. Hellickson SP BAL
153 Heath Cummings R. Lopez SP CHW
154 Jeff Tobin T. Mancini LF BAL
155 Jamey Eisenberg J. Candelario 3B DET
156 George Maselli E. Rodriguez SP BOS
157 Phil Ponebshek M. Moore SP TEX
158 Scott White W. Calhoun LF TEX
159 Chris Towers T. Beckham SS BAL
160 R.J. White J. Reddick RF HOU
Round 17
Pos Team Player
161 R.J. White J. Vargas SP KC
162 Chris Towers A. Claudio RP TEX
163 Scott White J. Junis SP KC
164 Phil Ponebshek E. Jimenez RF CHW
165 George Maselli Y. Alonso 1B CLE
166 Jamey Eisenberg J. Polanco SS MIN
167 Jeff Tobin R. Chirinos C TEX
168 Heath Cummings M. Boyd SP DET
169 Igor Mello C. Gonzalez OF Unaffiliated
170 Adam Aizer S. Choo RF TEX
Round 18
Pos Team Player
171 Adam Aizer G. Holland RP Unaffiliated
172 Igor Mello K. Graveman SP OAK
173 Heath Cummings T. Skaggs SP LAA
174 Jeff Tobin C. McHugh SP HOU
175 Jamey Eisenberg M. Shoemaker SP LAA
176 George Maselli J. Tomlin SP CLE
177 Phil Ponebshek T. Tulowitzki SS TOR
178 Scott White D. Mengden SP OAK
179 Chris Towers A. Pujols DH LAA
180 R.J. White A. Mejia SP MIN
Round 19
Pos Team Player
181 R.J. White J. Zimmermann SP DET
182 Chris Towers M. Chapman 3B OAK
183 Scott White A. Heaney SP LAA
184 Phil Ponebshek C. Devenski RP HOU
185 George Maselli M. Kepler RF MIN
186 Jamey Eisenberg K. Morales DH TOR
187 Jeff Tobin D. Betances RP NYY
188 Heath Cummings R. Mondesi 2B KC
189 Igor Mello E. Escobar 3B MIN
190 Adam Aizer P. Bridwell SP LAA
Round 20
Pos Team Player
191 Adam Aizer I. Kennedy SP KC
192 Igor Mello J. Bautista RF TOR
193 Heath Cummings S. Oh RP TEX
194 Jeff Tobin M. Fiers SP DET
195 Jamey Eisenberg J. Hammel SP KC
196 George Maselli J. McCann C DET
197 Phil Ponebshek D. Travis 2B TOR
198 Scott White F. Mejia C CLE
199 Chris Towers J. Bonifacio RF KC
200 R.J. White J. Lucroy C Unaffiliated
Round 21
Pos Team Player
201 R.J. White J. Soria RP CHW
202 Chris Towers M. Gonzales SP SEA
203 Scott White J. Lowrie 2B OAK
204 Phil Ponebshek J. Hahn SP KC
205 George Maselli M. Moreland 1B BOS
206 Jamey Eisenberg A. Triggs SP OAK
207 Jeff Tobin K. Kela RP TEX
208 Heath Cummings K. Pillar CF TOR
209 Igor Mello A. Cashner SP TEX
210 Adam Aizer J. Mauer 1B MIN
Team by Team
R.J. White
Rd Pk Player
1 1 M. Trout CF LAA
2 20 B. Dozier 2B MIN
3 21 E. Encarnacion DH CLE
4 40 S. Gray SP NYY
5 41 M. Sano 3B MIN
6 60 E. Diaz RP SEA
7 61 D. Gregorius SS NYY
8 80 D. Salazar SP CLE
9 81 B. Gardner LF NYY
10 100 D. Pomeranz SP BOS
11 101 A. Cobb SP TB
12 120 A. Sanchez SP TOR
13 121 A. Miller RP CLE
14 140 C. Dickerson LF TB
15 141 W. Castillo C CHW
16 160 J. Reddick RF HOU
17 161 J. Vargas SP KC
18 180 A. Mejia SP MIN
19 181 J. Zimmermann SP DET
20 200 J. Lucroy C Unaffiliated
21 201 J. Soria RP CHW
Chris Towers
Rd Pk Player
1 2 J. Altuve 2B HOU
2 19 G. Sanchez C NYY
3 22 A. Benintendi LF BOS
4 39 J. Upton LF LAA
5 42 M. Stroman SP TOR
6 59 K. Seager 3B SEA
7 62 M. Olson 1B OAK
8 79 J. Gallo 3B TEX
9 82 L. Lynn SP Unaffiliated
10 99 K. Gausman SP BAL
11 102 J. Montgomery SP NYY
12 119 C. Rodon SP CHW
13 122 B. Treinen RP OAK
14 139 R. Grichuk LF TOR
15 142 F. Hernandez SP SEA
16 159 T. Beckham SS BAL
17 162 A. Claudio RP TEX
18 179 A. Pujols DH LAA
19 182 M. Chapman 3B OAK
20 199 J. Bonifacio RF KC
21 202 M. Gonzales SP SEA
Scott White
Rd Pk Player
1 3 G. Stanton RF NYY
2 18 J. Abreu 1B CHW
3 23 C. Archer SP TB
4 38 E. Andrus SS TEX
5 43 D. Duffy SP KC
6 58 L. McCullers SP HOU
7 63 C. Allen RP CLE
8 78 M. Minor RP TEX
9 83 M. Gonzalez LF HOU
10 98 J. Faria SP TB
11 103 A. Beltre 3B TEX
12 118 J. Arrieta SP Unaffiliated
13 123 I. Kinsler 2B LAA
14 138 S. Piscotty RF OAK
15 143 A. Hays RF BAL
16 158 W. Calhoun LF TEX
17 163 J. Junis SP KC
18 178 D. Mengden SP OAK
19 183 A. Heaney SP LAA
20 198 F. Mejia C CLE
21 203 J. Lowrie 2B OAK
Phil Ponebshek
Rd Pk Player
1 4 M. Betts RF BOS
2 17 D. Price SP BOS
3 24 M. Cabrera 1B DET
4 37 R. Devers 3B BOS
5 44 J. Segura SS SEA
6 57 T. Bauer SP CLE
7 64 Y. Moncada 2B CHW
8 77 W. Ramos C TB
9 84 J. Happ SP TOR
10 97 B. Honeywell SP TB
11 104 E. Ramirez SP SEA
12 117 M. Cabrera LF KC
13 124 M. Trumbo DH BAL
14 137 D. Robertson RP NYY
15 144 H. Ramirez DH BOS
16 157 M. Moore SP TEX
17 164 E. Jimenez RF CHW
18 177 T. Tulowitzki SS TOR
19 184 C. Devenski RP HOU
20 197 D. Travis 2B TOR
21 204 J. Hahn SP KC
George Maselli
Rd Pk Player
1 5 M. Machado 3B BAL
2 16 L. Severino SP NYY
3 25 J. Paxton SP SEA
4 36 J. Martinez OF Unaffiliated
5 45 C. Kimbrel RP BOS
6 56 R. Osuna RP TOR
7 65 R. Porcello SP BOS
8 76 E. Santana SP MIN
9 85 J. Bradley CF BOS
10 96 J. Smoak 1B TOR
11 105 G. Torres SS NYY
12 116 S. Manaea SP OAK
13 125 E. Nunez 3B BOS
14 136 A. Simmons SS LAA
15 145 D. DeShields LF TEX
16 156 E. Rodriguez SP BOS
17 165 Y. Alonso 1B CLE
18 176 J. Tomlin SP CLE
19 185 M. Kepler RF MIN
20 196 J. McCann C DET
21 205 M. Moreland 1B BOS
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 6 C. Correa SS HOU
2 15 C. Carrasco SP CLE
3 26 D. Keuchel SP HOU
4 35 K. Davis LF OAK
5 46 A. Chapman RP NYY
6 55 W. Merrifield 2B KC
7 66 A. Jones CF BAL
8 75 B. McCann C HOU
9 86 C. Hamels SP TEX
10 95 K. Herrera RP KC
11 106 M. Moustakas 3B KC
12 115 R. Healy DH SEA
13 126 K. Calhoun RF LAA
14 135 M. Estrada SP TOR
15 146 M. Leake SP SEA
16 155 J. Candelario 3B DET
17 166 J. Polanco SS MIN
18 175 M. Shoemaker SP LAA
19 186 K. Morales DH TOR
20 195 J. Hammel SP KC
21 206 A. Triggs SP OAK
Jeff Tobin
Rd Pk Player
1 7 C. Kluber SP CLE
2 14 J. Donaldson 3B TOR
3 27 A. Bregman 3B HOU
4 34 J. Schoop 2B BAL
5 47 Y. Darvish SP Unaffiliated
6 54 E. Hosmer 1B KC
7 67 E. Rosario LF MIN
8 74 D. Bundy SP BAL
9 87 C. Morton SP HOU
10 94 M. Clevinger SP CLE
11 107 B. Peacock SP HOU
12 114 A. Garcia RF CHW
13 127 F. Rodney RP MIN
14 134 K. Kiermaier CF TB
15 147 Z. Cozart SS LAA
16 154 T. Mancini LF BAL
17 167 R. Chirinos C TEX
18 174 C. McHugh SP HOU
19 187 D. Betances RP NYY
20 194 M. Fiers SP DET
21 207 K. Kela RP TEX
Heath Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 8 C. Sale SP BOS
2 13 J. Ramirez 3B CLE
3 28 G. Cole SP HOU
4 33 N. Cruz DH SEA
5 48 E. Gattis C HOU
6 53 J. Berrios SP MIN
7 68 N. Mazara RF TEX
8 73 R. Odor 2B TEX
9 88 B. Brach RP BAL
10 93 C. Davis 1B BAL
11 108 S. Souza RF TB
12 113 M. Semien SS OAK
13 128 B. Zimmer CF CLE
14 133 B. Parker RP LAA
15 148 J. Odorizzi SP TB
16 153 R. Lopez SP CHW
17 168 M. Boyd SP DET
18 173 T. Skaggs SP LAA
19 188 R. Mondesi 2B KC
20 193 S. Oh RP TEX
21 208 K. Pillar CF TOR
Igor Mello
Rd Pk Player
1 9 A. Judge RF NYY
2 12 G. Springer CF HOU
3 29 X. Bogaerts SS BOS
4 32 S. Ohtani SP LAA
5 49 B. Buxton CF MIN
6 52 R. Cano 2B SEA
7 69 A. Colome RP TB
8 72 M. Fulmer SP DET
9 89 G. Bird 1B NYY
10 92 M. Zunino C SEA
11 109 Y. Solarte 2B TOR
12 112 L. Morrison 1B TB
13 129 L. Giolito SP CHW
14 132 Z. Britton RP BAL
15 149 J. Cotton SP OAK
16 152 J. Hellickson SP BAL
17 169 C. Gonzalez OF Unaffiliated
18 172 K. Graveman SP OAK
19 189 E. Escobar 3B MIN
20 192 J. Bautista RF TOR
21 209 A. Cashner SP TEX
Adam Aizer
Rd Pk Player
1 10 J. Verlander SP HOU
2 11 F. Lindor SS CLE
3 30 M. Tanaka SP NYY
4 31 D. Gordon 2B SEA
5 50 S. Perez C KC
6 51 K. Giles RP HOU
7 70 B. Snell SP TB
8 71 N. Castellanos 3B DET
9 90 M. Brantley LF CLE
10 91 G. Richards SP LAA
11 110 Y. Gurriel 1B HOU
12 111 S. Greene RP DET
13 130 A. Hicks CF NYY
14 131 M. Haniger RF SEA
15 150 C. Sabathia SP NYY
16 151 J. Kipnis 2B CLE
17 170 S. Choo RF TEX
18 171 G. Holland RP Unaffiliated
19 190 P. Bridwell SP LAA
20 191 I. Kennedy SP KC
21 210 J. Mauer 1B MIN
Fantasy Baseball