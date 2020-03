2020 Fantasy Baseball Mock Draft: 12-team Head-to-Head categories league for players of Yahoo H2H

A lot has changed in the month since we last drafted for this format. Back then, Heath Cummings was still taking Shohei Ohtani in Round 2.

He managed to hold off until Round 10 this time, which may turn out to be great value in a format uniquely suited for the game's most unique player. One quirk of Head-to-Head categories play is the presumption of daily lineups as opposed to weekly, which allows for compulsive lineup checkers to get credit for every contribution Ohtani makes, both as a pitcher and hitter, instead of leaving half of it on the table each week.

So that's fun. It's not the only thing that changes in this format modeled after Yahoo Sports' default settings, though. Here are the positions each team is required to fill: C, 1B, 2B, 3B, SS, 3 OF, 2 U, 2 SP, 2 RP, 4 P. The breakdown of the pitching staff is particularly noteworthy since it allows for strategic diversity. If you bristle at the thought of paying up for high-end starting pitchers, you could instead build a budget pitching staff comprised mostly of relievers and still dominate ERA, WHIP and saves every week.

Of course, we do presume a weekly innings minimum of 25 innings to prevent someone from going too far with that approach. Realistically, three starting pitchers are the fewest a team can get away with using, and four would probably be safer. Still, the emphasis on relievers and demand for saves is more akin to what you'd see in a Rotisserie league than, say, Head-to-Head points.

And generally speaking, your approach to players should be the same as in Rotisserie since the basic scoring mechanism (competing across five hitting categories and five pitching categories) is the same, so if you're wondering whether I defer to my Rotisserie rankings or Head-to-Head (points) rankings when drafting for a Head-to-Head categories league, the answer is Rotisserie.

Here's who took part in this draft:

1) Chris Towers, CBS Sports (@CTowersCBS)

2) Hammer, Razzball (@HammerRazz)

3) Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)

4) Adam Aizer, CBS Sports (@AdamAizer)

5) George Kurtz, RotoWire (@GeorgeKurtz)

6) Connor Rooney, FantasyPros (@c_rooney_)

7) John Bollman, SportsLine (@John_Bollman1)

8) Heath Cummings, CBS Sports (@heathcummingssr)

9) Dan Gilbert, Fantasy Fisticuffs podcast (@DabberDanLit)

10) Richardo, Razzball (@RichardoPL83)

11) George Maselli, CBS Sports

12) Nick Mimikos, Stack Attack podcast (@NMimi)

Of particular note just because of the timing of this draft is where three players who recently suffered injuries went. Justin Verlander (strained lat) slipped to Round 3, Trey Mancini (undisclosed non-baseball procedure) to Round 12 and Willie Calhoun (fractured jaw) to Round 18. Of them, only Calhoun went at a point I'm comfortable with, and in fact, I'm the one who took him.

Now, then, for the full results: