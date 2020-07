Watch Now: Reyes Avoids Covid-19 Slip Up ( 1:51 )

Things have changed just a little since we last auctioned for a 12-team Rotisserie league back in *checks notes* March. So we he hit reset and did it again, accounting for the changes that come with a 60-game season and recent health developments, both pandemic-related and not.

We brought back much of the same crew from that original auction, too, which makes for an interesting comparison. We'll still play out that league along with this one as well. The more, the merrier, right?

Here's who took part in this one:

Garrett Atkins, Fake Teams (@13atkins13)

Donkey Teeth, Razzball (@DonkeyTeeth87)

Micah Henry, New Life Fantasy (@FantasyCentral1)

Dan Gilbert, Fantasy Fisticuffs podcast (@DabberDanLit)

Greg Lathrop, 2019 champion of Memorial Magazine League (@roto_Greg)

Jeremy Latzke, lucky reader who got to join in

Phil Ponebshek, Patton & Company

Daniel Preciado, Fantrax (@DanJPreciado)

Dan Richards, Pitcher List (@Fantasy_Esquire)

Frank Stampfl, CBS Sports (@Roto_Frank)

Chris Towers, CBS Sports (@CTowersCBS)

Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)

Some quick observations:

What else? Well, see for yourself.

(Note: Players selected in the reserve draft that immediately followed the auction are labeled "RES.")