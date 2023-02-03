jazz-chisholm.jpg

Brace yourself for some bad news.

You may not be prepared for how bad it is because we were afforded the gift of a temporary position change for Trea Turner two years ago, and he carried that second base eligibility with him into 2022. It's gone now. You may also remember that, at this time a year ago, Jorge Polanco, Brandon Lowe and Ketel Marte were all coming off incredibly productive seasons, including career bests for the former two. They, um, didn't follow up on those.

Remember how Jonathan India was a rising star? Yeah, he fell flat on his face. Remember how Whit Merrifield was old reliable? Not anymore, he's not. What about Javier Baez? He's no longer eligible, and you wouldn't be so eager to draft him if he was. 

Any way you slice it, in every manner possible, second base racked up loss after loss after loss last season. And the gains? Well, Andres Gimenez was pretty good.

The position wasn't that strong to begin with, so to suffer such losses without a corresponding influx of talent is nothing short of catastrophic. It's what makes the few standouts at second base -- none of them first-round material, mind you -- such a high priority for me in drafts this year. I'd argue the top priority, even.

Miss out on those, and wow, you're really grasping at straws. It's not crazy to think any of Polanco, Lowe or Marte could bounce back, but how likely are you to pick the right one? And what's the alternative if you don't?

The Studs

2023 ADP2022 PPG2022 BA2022 HR
player headshot
Marcus Semien TEX 2B
253.14.24826
player headshot
Jose Altuve HOU 2B
363.61.30028
player headshot
Jazz Chisholm MIA 2B
493.47.25414
player headshot
Ozzie Albies ATL 2B
502.62.2478

Here it is: my top priority in every draft this year. Specifically, I'm talking about Jose Altuve and Marcus Semien, in that order, with Ozzie Albies being more of a fallback option. And I suppose Jazz Chisholm is something of a fallback as well, but I'm not as bullish on him because he has yet to prove he can hold up for a full season. Still, the upside is there.

You know how I said I prefer Altuve to Semien, despite the gap in ADP? Here's a stat for you: the position with the biggest gap between No. 1 and No. 2 in Fantasy points per game was ... well, it was the outfield with Aaron Judge. But the one with the second-biggest gap was second base, where Altuve led the way. And lest you think the gap only exists in points leagues, note that Atluve's batting average was 52 points higher than Semien's. He also got back to being a base-stealer for the first time in four years, swiping 18 bags in 19 chances.

But whatever, Semien, who's coming off a 25/25 season, is fine too. And Albies, for basically his entire career, has been in the running for top second baseman as well. His numbers look bad because he was healthy for the coldest stretch of the season, when offense was down across the league, and then missed significant time with a couple of fluke injuries -- a fractured foot and a fractured finger. Judging from the ADP, you could potentially get him in Round 4, but considering a top second baseman is my top priority in drafts this year, I'm not letting any of Altuve, Semien or Albies get by me in Round 3.

Other Deserving Starters

2023 ADP2022 PPG2022 BA2022 HR
player headshot
Tommy Edman STL 2B
702.87.26513
player headshot
Andres Gimenez CLE 2B
792.77.29717
player headshot
Gleyber Torres NYY 2B
1222.70.25724
player headshot
Max Muncy LAD 3B
1392.53.19621
player headshot
Jorge Polanco MIN 2B
1532.73.23516
player headshot
Jake Cronenworth SD 2B
1642.73.23817
player headshot
Brandon Lowe TB 2B
1662.27.2218
player headshot
Jeff McNeil NYM 2B
1792.74.3279
player headshot
Luis Arraez MIA 1B
1992.80.3168
player headshot
Ketel Marte ARI 2B
2132.48.24012

I talk about how there's nobody to fall back on at second base, but this stretch is better than at third base, a position that's deeper in studs but shallower overall. Tommy Edman has become a reliable option in Fantasy even if his game is almost entirely speed, and Andres Gimenez, at only age 23, came within three points of a .300 batting average and within three homers of a 20/20 campaign. It's not hard to imagine a stud outcome for him, but he was one of the biggest overachievers by Statcast's estimates last year. A step back seems more likely.

As for which of Polanco, Lowe and Marte is most likely to bounce back, my vote is for Polanco, and drafters would seem to agree. He underperformed his Statcast estimates last year, consistently delivers high line-drive and low ground-ball rates, excels at pulling the ball in the air and is pretty fast, even, enough to take advantage of the rules being implemented to encourage base-stealing this year. He has so many more paths to improvement than Lowe and Marte, each of whom really does just one thing well.

I went ahead and included Jake Cronenworth, Jeff McNeil and Luis Arraez because they're draftable in most contexts, more so than some of the sleepers I'm about to highlight, but they're the sort of second base targets you concede to rather than aspire to. The point of these position strategy guides is to give you an overview to game plan around. They should not be part of your game plan, even though you may see fit to draft them at some point.

The Sleepers

2023 ADP2022 PPG2022 BA2022 OPS
player headshot
Trevor Story BOS 2B
962.92.238.737
player headshot
Jonathan India CIN 2B
1822.28.249.705
player headshot
Vaughn Grissom ATL 2B
1952.66.291.792
player headshot
Brendan Rodgers COL 2B
2482.54.266.733
player headshot
Gavin Lux LAD 2B
2532.23.276.745
player headshot
Nolan Gorman STL 2B
3052.01.226.721
player headshot
Michael Massey KC 2B
4711.89.243.683
player headshot
Jonathan Aranda TB 2B
5011.20.318*.915*
player headshot
Michael Busch LAD 2B
636-----.274*.881*

*minor-league stats

I'm tempted to put Vaughn Grissom in the previous group. That's how confident I am that he'll have an impact this year. I just don't think the Braves, a team with World Series aspirations and a reputation for covering all their bases, would leave themselves so vulnerable at shortstop (the position he'll actually be playing rather than second base) if they didn't think he could handle it. And early returns last year were great. I'd prefer him to any of Jake Cronenworth, Jeff McNeil and Luis Arraez, who I mentioned earlier.

But Grissom is unproven, which does make him a more appropriate fit here, alongside other emerging options like Gavin Lux, Nolan Gorman and Michael Massey. Even though his ADP is way lower, I think Massey is my preferred choice of the three. He won't have to share his at-bats, in all likelihood, and I think he has the most well-rounded skill set, profiling for average and power as well as a little speed. As sleepers go, he's a pretty deep one, but the underlying data suggests he deserved better than he got in his first big-league stint.

Trevor Story's ADP makes him seem out of place, but presumably, it's skewed by the drafts that took place before the news of him needing UCL surgery on his elbow. You can stash him away for later in the year. Jonathan India and Brendan Rodgers still have some carryover appeal for me, but I'm no longer as confident in their upside in a post-juiced ball league.

The Base-Stealers

2023 ADP2022 SB2023 hopeAlso eligible
player headshot
Marcus Semien TEX 2B
252520-25-----
player headshot
Jose Altuve HOU 2B
361815-20-----
player headshot
Jazz Chisholm MIA 2B
491225-30-----
player headshot
Ozzie Albies ATL 2B
50315-20-----
player headshot
Tommy Edman STL 2B
703235-40SS
player headshot
Andres Gimenez CLE 2B
792020-25-----
player headshot
Trevor Story BOS 2B
961310-15-----
player headshot
Thairo Estrada SF 2B
1712120-25SS
player headshot
Whit Merrifield TOR 2B
1771625-30OF
player headshot
Vaughn Grissom ATL 2B
195515-20-----
player headshot
Josh Rojas ARI 3B
1972315-202B
player headshot
Jon Berti MIA 2B
2164125-303B
player headshot
Kolten Wong SEA 2B
2231715-20-----
player headshot
Christopher Morel CHC CF
2291015-20OF
player headshot
Jean Segura MIA 2B
2411310-15-----
player headshot
Bryson Stott PHI SS
2551215-20SS
player headshot
Vidal Brujan TB 2B
537520-25OF

Yeah, it's a long list, such that you're putting yourself at a steals disadvantage if you're not getting some from your second baseman. In fact, I could have included more if I set the bar as low as at catcher and first base -- Gleyber Torres, Jorge Polanco, Brandon Lowe and others are all in the running for double digits, especially with the league introducing new rules to make stealing bases easier -- but as any sixth grade teacher will tell you, there's no point in highlighting the entire page.

I wouldn't say I'm particularly excited about any of the players not already mentioned in previous sections. Thairo Estrada probably deserves some love seeing as he had 14 home runs to go with his 21 steals, but I'm not sure I'm buying any of it. I suppose a Whit Merrifield bounce-back is in the realm of possibility, but the cost is higher than Vaughn Grissom, for goodness' sake. Josh Rojas seems like a popular late-round choice for his favorable eligibility, but I'm not even confident he holds down a full-time role all year.