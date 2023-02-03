anthony-rizzo.jpg

Remember when first base's defining characteristic was its abundance of power bats, such that its depth dwarfed that of every other position?

You've been playing Fantasy Baseball for a long time if you do, because the juiced ball era, which spanned a solid six seasons, basically did away with that, making home runs just as accessible to smallish middle infielders. Position scarcity became a thing of the past as production became decoupled from mobility, and there were years when first base even seemed weak by comparison.

I wouldn't say we're all the way back to the days of yore when first base reigned supreme, but we're trending that way, its low defensive bar once again gives it an advantage in the development of sluggers.

That's a double-edged sword for Fantasy purposes, though, because not everyone who breaks through with a big home run total goes on to repeat it year after year. If first base is only now returning o its former prominence, then few at the position have established that sort of track record. Is it worth paying the premium for Matt Olson so that you can avoid rolling the dice on Christian Walker? It feels more secure, sure, but if this year plays out like last year, their production will be more or less the same, in which case you've wasted serious draft capital that could have gone to scarcer positions.

I'm more in the take-your-chances camp because not every position affords you the opportunity to do so. You only get so many early picks. Better to use them on positions where they're sure to matter. Besides, first base is also the position where you're most likely to find the next Christian Walker on the waiver wire, so a Draft Day miss wouldn't set you back as far.

Of course, if everyone decided to wait at first base, there would come a point where the stud surcharge was worth it.

The Studs

2023 ADP2022 PPG2022 BA2022 HR
player headshot
Freddie Freeman LAD 1B
93.72.32521
player headshot
Vladimir Guerrero TOR 1B
113.20.27432
player headshot
Pete Alonso NYM 1B
173.49.27140
player headshot
Paul Goldschmidt STL 1B
243.79.31735
player headshot
Matt Olson ATL 1B
372.94.24034
player headshot
Vinnie Pasquantino KC 1B
942.64.29510
player headshot
Jose Abreu HOU 1B
1042.85.30415

I haven't decided exactly when that point is. Probably once Jose Altuve, Marcus Semien and Ozzie Albies have all been drafted at second base, one of the scarcest positions of all. Nolan Arenado would also probably be gone at third base by that point, so OK, I'd consider taking Pete Alonso if he's still there. The ADP would suggest he's not. There was a time when Matt Olson was thought to be his peer, but after his strikeout rate regressed while Alonso's continued to improve last year, a gap emerged. Still, at cost, Olson is the one I'm more likely to draft.

Freddie Freeman and Vladimir Guerrero are both first-rounders by ADP, and if any first basemen deserve to be, it's them -- Freeman for his sheer consistency (he was the No. 3 hitter in both points and categories leagues last year even with a disappointing home run total) and Guerrero for the monstrous ceiling he showed two years ago. But realistically, I'm going to secure third base with a Rafael Devers or Manny Machado before drafting either of them.

I'm being rather aggressive with Vinnie Pasquantino and Jose Abreu here, and you may notice I grouped them differently in the first edition of my first base tiers. What I'm trying to convey is that it isn't worth paying up for the top five at the position when you can get players just as good 70 picks later. I have high confidence in both a Pasquantino breakout and a Jose Abreu bounce-back, based on their Statcast numbers, but of course, neither is guaranteed. (What is?)

Other Deserving Starters

2023 ADP2022 PPG2022 BA2022 HR
player headshot
Nate Lowe TEX 1B
932.69.30227
player headshot
Rhys Hoskins PHI 1B
1022.75.24630
player headshot
Christian Walker ARI 1B
1142.93.24236
player headshot
C.J. Cron COL 1B
1192.79.25729
player headshot
Andrew Vaughn CHW RF
1402.59.27117
player headshot
Anthony Rizzo NYY 1B
1423.17.22432
player headshot
Rowdy Tellez MIL 1B
1622.68.21935
player headshot
Ty France SEA 1B
1632.85.27620
player headshot
Josh Bell CLE 1B
1682.67.26617

Combine this group with the previous one, and we're up to 16 players, which is of course more than enough to go around in a 12-team league. Are you at a disadvantage with Ty France as your starter rather than Paul Goldschmidt? Sure, but I did say more than enough. You're really pushing it by waiting for France. And if you're inclined to do so, I'd say the better choice is Josh Bell anyway. We've seen him verge on stud production in the past. His miserable stay in San Diego last year really tanked his numbers.

He's still more of a last resort for me, though. Most of the time at first base, I'm aiming for Rowdy Tellez or higher, wanting to secure myself a true 30-homer threat at a position where there are so many.

Passing over Nate Lowe and Rhys Hoskins is easy enough. After all, both have a higher ADP than one of my studs, Jose Abreu ... which doesn't really make sense. Lowe's breakthrough last year was built on a high BABIP, and Hoskins' batting average is generally painful. But anyway ... once I see Christian Walker or C.J. Cron come off the board, I start to get antsy. I might go straight for whichever wasn't picked first, but I also don't mind settling for Anthony Rizzo or Tellez seeing as they're prime candidates to benefit from the shift ban taking effect this year. I envision both hitting .240 or better.

The Sleepers

2023 ADP2022 PPG2022 BA2022 OPS
player headshot
Jose Miranda MIN 1B
1652.35.268.751
player headshot
Joey Meneses WAS 1B
1913.29.324.930
player headshot
Josh Naylor CLE 1B
2182.82.256.771
player headshot
Triston Casas BOS 1B
2212.35.281*.889*
player headshot
Spencer Torkelson DET 1B
2851.57.203.604
player headshot
Miguel Vargas LAD 1B
2931.19.304*.915*
player headshot
Wil Myers CIN RF
3282.03.261.713
player headshot
Joey Votto CIN 1B
3352.16.205.689
player headshot
Brandon Belt TOR 1B
3741.81.213.676
player headshot
Matt Mervis CHC 1B
397-----.309*.984*

*minor-league stats

All the competent choices at first base leave little room for sleepers, and yet this list is still surprisingly long. It includes some that are maybe harder to get excited about at this point, like Joey Votto and Brandon Belt (who may have simply aged out, but I won't presume as much given that both have health-related excuses). I'm also not confident that Jose Miranda's and Josh Naylor's upside goes far beyond what they've already revealed, and 30-year-old Joey Meneses screams a small-sample fluke even if the Statcast data generally supports it.

What excites me, though, are the three rookies: Triston Casas, Miguel Vargas and Matt Mervis. All three bring bat skills beyond just pure power, with Casas being an on-base machine and Vargas and Mervis delivering impressive contact rates. Casas and Vargas seem like better bets to make the opening day roster and are the higher-priority picks as a result. There's even been talk of Vargas starting at second base, a much scarcer position. He could also pick up third base and outfield eligibility before the year's done.

I do want to put in a good word for Wil Myers here, too, even though my enthusiasm for him isn't on near the same level as the three rookies. He's been a non-factor in Fantasy the past few years, with the pandemic-shortened 2020 being the lone exception, but at 32, he's not so far gone that he can't take advantage of the majors' most homer-friendly park in Cincinnati. It worked wonders for Brandon Drury last year. 

The Base-Stealers

2023 ADP2022 SB2023 hopeAlso eligible
player headshot
Freddie Freeman LAD 1B
91310-15-----
player headshot
Paul Goldschmidt STL 1B
24710-15-----
player headshot
Seth Brown OAK 1B
207810-15OF
player headshot
Miguel Vargas LAD 1B
29316*10-15-----
player headshot
Wil Myers CIN RF
328210-15OF

*minor-league stats

Again, it's been a few years, but Myers has twice been a 20-steal guy in the past, and his sprint speed is still in the 75th percentile. The new stolen base-friendly rules set to take effect this year could bring out that skill in him again. He's not any worse of a bet for stolen bases than anyone else at the position. Freeman and Goldschmidt are the only ones to reach even double digits in the past two years, and of course, you have to pay a premium for their services.

The potential for stolen bases is yet another reason to like Vargas, who is quickly becoming my favorite sleeper at the position. He's an extremely fast runner, and though it didn't lead to huge stolen base totals in the minors, as I've said, the major-league stolen base environment is about to improve.