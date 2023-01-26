Tiers are an alternate form of rankings that stresses the big picture rather than parsing the details. Alike players are bundled together at each position, thereby denoting the biggest drop-offs within the rankings. This way, you can control for position scarcity in the heat of the draft. The position nearing a drop-off is generally the one you'll want to target.

Tiers 1.0: C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP

Below are the first base tiers for 2023, depicting a position that's never lacking in quality bats. Its depth in the middle rounds makes it less of a priority early on.

The Elite: Freddie Freeman, Vladimir Guerrero, Paul Goldschmidt, Pete Alonso

The Near-Elite: Matt Olson

The Next-Best Things: Jose Abreu, Vinnie Pasquantino, Rhys Hoskins, Nate Lowe, Christian Walker, C.J. Cron, Anthony Rizzo

The Fallback Options: Josh Bell, Andrew Vaughn, Rowdy Tellez, Ty France

The Last Resorts: Jose Miranda, Jake Cronenworth, Ryan Mountcastle, Triston Casas, Miguel Vargas, Brandon Drury, Joey Meneses, Luis Arraez, Wil Myers, Seth Brown, Josh Naylor, Matt Mervis

The Leftovers: Joey Votto, Spencer Torkelson, Jared Walsh, Brandon Belt. DJ LeMahieu, Trey Mancini, Luke Voit, Wilmer Flores, Carlos Santana