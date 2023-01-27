Tiers are an alternate form of rankings that stress the big picture rather than parsing the details. Alike players are bundled together at each position, thereby denoting the biggest drop-offs within the rankings. This way, you can control for position scarcity in the heat of the draft. The position nearing a drop-off is generally the one you'll want to target.

Below are the starting pitcher tiers for 2023, which depict a fairly even distribution of talent. The sharp divide between the haves and have-nots that defined the juiced ball era is no more.

The Elite: Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer, Corbin Burnes, Sandy Alcantara, Gerrit Cole, Jacob deGrom, Shane McClanahan

The Near-Elite: Brandon Woodruff, Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Carlos Rodon, Shane Bieber, Alek Manoah, Spencer Strider*, Dylan Cease, Shohei Ohtani, Julio Urias, Max Fried, Yu Darvish, Luis Castillo, Zac Gallen, Kevin Gausman

The Next-Best Things: Framber Valdez, Joe Musgrove, Robbie Ray, Cristian Javier, Triston McKenzie, Clayton Kershaw, Tyler Glasnow, Logan Gilbert, Logan Webb, Blake Snell, Kyle Wright, Lance Lynn, George Kirby, Luis Severino, Nestor Cortes

The Fallback Options: Tony Gonsolin, Dustin May, Jesus Luzardo, Nick Lodolo, Hunter Greene, Kodai Senga, Charlie Morton, Chris Sale, Freddy Peralta, Jeffrey Springs

The Last Resorts: Lance McCullers, Joe Ryan, Chris Bassitt, Frankie Montas, Pablo Lopez, Jose Berrios, Lucas Giolito, Jack Flaherty, Tyler Anderson, Merrill Kelly, Miles Mikolas, Luis Garcia, Drew Rasmussen, Grayson Rodriguez, Martin Perez, Reid Detmers, Jon Gray, Andrew Heaney, Jordan Montgomery

The Deep-Leaguers: Patrick Sandoval, Trevor Rogers, Brady Singer, Jose Urquidy, Nathan Eovaldi, Alex Cobb, Carlos Carrasco, Marcus Stroman, Sonny Gray, Cal Quantrill, Ranger Suarez, Michael Kopech, Edward Cabrera, MacKenzie Gore, Aaron Ashby, Hunter Brown*, Noah Syndergaard, Drey Jameson, Bailey Ober, Brayan Bello, Justin Steele, Braxton Garrett, Tyler Mahle, Sean Manaea, Taijuan Walker, Jameson Taillon, Ross Stripling, Jose Quintana, Kenta Maeda

The Leftovers: Cody Morris, Brandon Pfaadt, DL Hall*, Adam Wainwright, Eduardo Rodriguez, Jose Suarez, Garrett Whitlock*, Eric Lauer, Zach Eflin, Ken Waldichuk, Tarik Skubal, John Means, Hayden Wesneski, Roansy Contreras, Ryne Nelson, Bailey Falter, Josiah Gray, Anthony DeSclafani, Aaron Civale, Mike Clevinger, Steven Matz, Alex Wood, Kyle Bradish, Kyle Hendricks, Michael Wacha, Cole Irvin, Ryan Pepiot, Cade Cavalli, Bryce Elder, Daniel Lynch, Graham Ashcraft

* RP-eligible