Tiers are an alternate form of rankings that stresses the big picture rather than parsing the details. Alike players are bundled together at each position, thereby denoting the biggest drop-offs within the rankings. This way, you can control for position scarcity in the heat of the draft. The position nearing a drop-off is generally the one you'll want to target.

Below are the relief pitcher tiers for 2023, which read like a hierarchy of closers. The Next-Best Things form a dividing line between the reliables and the ones who'll have to scratch and claw for every save.

The Elite: Edwin Diaz, Emmanuel Clase, Josh Hader, Devin Williams

The Near-Elite: Raisel Iglesias, Felix Bautista, Jordan Romano, Ryan Pressly, Kenley Jansen

The Next-Best Things: Ryan Helsley, Camilo Doval

The Fallback Options: Paul Sewald, David Bednar, Daniel Bard, Clay Holmes, Alexis Diaz, Craig Kimbrel, Scott Barlow, Peter Fairbanks, Jhoan Duran

The Last Resorts: Andres Munoz, Kendall Graveman, Alex Lange, Jose Leclerc, Kyle Finnegan, Dylan Floro, Carlos Estevez, Brandon Hughes, Daniel Hudson, Zach Jackson, Joe Mantiply

The Next in Line: Evan Phillips, Brusdar Graterol, Jimmy Herget, Brad Boxberger, Jason Adam, A.J. Minter, James Karinchak, Dillon Tate, Erik Swanson, Liam Hendriks, Jonathan Hernandez, Trevor May, Tanner Scott, Kevin Ginkel, Mark Melancon, Hunter Harvey