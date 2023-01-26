Tiers are an alternate form of rankings that stresses the big picture rather than parsing the details. Alike players are bundled together at each position, thereby denoting the biggest drop-offs within the rankings. This way, you can control for position scarcity in the heat of the draft. The position nearing a drop-off is generally the one you'll want to target.

Tiers 1.0: C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP

Below are the third base tiers for 2023, depicting a position that starts out strong before dropping off a cliff.

The Best: Jose Ramirez

The Elite: Rafael Devers, Manny Machado, Austin Riley, Bobby Witt^, Nolan Arenado

The Near-Elite: Alex Bregman†

The Next-Best Things: Gunnar Henderson, Max Muncy

The Fallback Options: Anthony Rendon, Eugenio Suarez, Matt Chapman

The Last Resorts: Jose Miranda, Brandon Drury, Josh Jung, Ke'Bryan Hayes, Justin Turner, Josh Rojas, Jon Berti^, Patrick Wisdom, Alec Bohm, Jordan Walker, Ryan McMahon, Yandy Diaz†

The Leftovers: DJ LeMahieu, Ha-Seong Kim, Luis Urias, Eduardo Escobar, Luis Rengifo, Josh Donaldson, Yoan Moncada, Brett Baty, Spencer Steer, Wilmer Flores, Ramon Urias, Brendan Donovan, Jeimer Candelario, Joey Wendle

^ one tier lower in points leagues

† one tier lower in categories leagues