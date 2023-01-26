alex-bregman.jpg

Tiers are an alternate form of rankings that stresses the big picture rather than parsing the details. Alike players are bundled together at each position, thereby denoting the biggest drop-offs within the rankings. This way, you can control for position scarcity in the heat of the draft. The position nearing a drop-off is generally the one you'll want to target.  

Tiers 1.0: C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP

Below are the third base tiers for 2023, depicting a position that starts out strong before dropping off a cliff.

The Best: Jose Ramirez
The Elite: Rafael Devers, Manny Machado, Austin Riley, Bobby Witt^, Nolan Arenado
The Near-Elite: Alex Bregman
The Next-Best Things: Gunnar Henderson, Max Muncy
The Fallback Options: Anthony Rendon, Eugenio Suarez, Matt Chapman
The Last Resorts: Jose Miranda, Brandon Drury, Josh Jung, Ke'Bryan Hayes, Justin Turner, Josh Rojas, Jon Berti^, Patrick Wisdom, Alec Bohm, Jordan Walker, Ryan McMahon, Yandy Diaz
The Leftovers: DJ LeMahieu, Ha-Seong Kim, Luis Urias, Eduardo Escobar, Luis Rengifo, Josh Donaldson, Yoan Moncada, Brett Baty, Spencer Steer, Wilmer Flores, Ramon Urias, Brendan Donovan, Jeimer Candelario, Joey Wendle

^ one tier lower in points leagues
† one tier lower in categories leagues