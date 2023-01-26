tommy-edman.jpg

Tiers are an alternate form of rankings that stresses the big picture rather than parsing the details. Alike players are bundled together at each position, thereby denoting the biggest drop-offs within the rankings. This way, you can control for position scarcity in the heat of the draft. The position nearing a drop-off is generally the one you'll want to target.  

Tiers 1.0: C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP

Below are the second base tiers for 2023, and ... yikes. It's a position you'll want to monitor closely on Draft Day and probably tackle as early as you can justify given how thin the talent is.

The Elite: Jose Altuve, Marcus Semien, Ozzie Albies
The Near-Elite: Jazz Chisholm
The Next-Best Things: Tommy Edman, Andres Gimenez, Max Muncy
The Fallback Options: Ketel Marte, Jorge Polanco, Brandon Lowe, Gleyber Torres^, Vaughn Grissom^
The Last Resorts: Jake Cronenworth, Brandon Drury, Jonathan India, Brendan Rodgers, Jean Segura, Jeff McNeil, Luis Arraez, Whit Merrifield, Thairo Estrada, Josh Rojas, Jon Berti^, Trevor Story, Kolten Wong
The Leftovers: DJ LeMahieu, Nolan Gorman, Michael Massey, Bryson Stott, Christopher Morel, Gavin Lux, Luis Urias, Luis Rengifo, Luis Garcia, Jonathan Aranda, Nick Gordon, Michael Busch, Wilmer Flores, Ramon Urias, Brendan Donovan, Chris Taylor

^ one tier lower in points leagues