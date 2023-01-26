Tiers are an alternate form of rankings that stresses the big picture rather than parsing the details. Alike players are bundled together at each position, thereby denoting the biggest drop-offs within the rankings. This way, you can control for position scarcity in the heat of the draft. The position nearing a drop-off is generally the one you'll want to target.

Below are the second base tiers for 2023, and ... yikes. It's a position you'll want to monitor closely on Draft Day and probably tackle as early as you can justify given how thin the talent is.

The Elite: Jose Altuve, Marcus Semien, Ozzie Albies

The Near-Elite: Jazz Chisholm

The Next-Best Things: Tommy Edman, Andres Gimenez, Max Muncy

The Fallback Options: Ketel Marte, Jorge Polanco, Brandon Lowe, Gleyber Torres^, Vaughn Grissom^

The Last Resorts: Jake Cronenworth, Brandon Drury, Jonathan India, Brendan Rodgers, Jean Segura, Jeff McNeil, Luis Arraez, Whit Merrifield, Thairo Estrada, Josh Rojas, Jon Berti^, Trevor Story, Kolten Wong

The Leftovers: DJ LeMahieu, Nolan Gorman, Michael Massey, Bryson Stott, Christopher Morel, Gavin Lux, Luis Urias, Luis Rengifo, Luis Garcia, Jonathan Aranda, Nick Gordon, Michael Busch, Wilmer Flores, Ramon Urias, Brendan Donovan, Chris Taylor

^ one tier lower in points leagues