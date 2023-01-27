Tiers are an alternate form of rankings that stress the big picture rather than parsing the details. Alike players are bundled together at each position, thereby denoting the biggest drop-offs within the rankings. This way, you can control for position scarcity in the heat of the draft. The position nearing a drop-off is generally the one you'll want to target.

Tiers 1.0: C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP

Below are the outfield tiers for 2023. Things start at well enough at the biggest hitter position, but the drop-off at The Fallback Options is steep, which could put you in a desperate spot in five-outfielder leagues especially.

The Unmatched: Aaron Judge, Julio Rodriguez, Ronald Acuna, Mookie Betts, Yordan Alvarez, Juan Soto, (Shohei Ohtani), Kyle Tucker, Mike Trout†

The Elite: Michael Harris, Kyle Schwarber, Luis Robert^, Randy Arozarena^, Cedric Mullins^

The Near-Elite: Daulton Varsho, Starling Marte, Teoscar Hernandez, Adolis Garcia, George Springer, Eloy Jimenez, Bryan Reynolds, Corbin Carroll, Byron Buxton^, Steven Kwan†

The Next-Best Things: (Bryce Harper), Giancarlo Stanton, Tyler O'Neill, Kris Bryant, Christian Yelich, Hunter Renfroe, Anthony Santander, Taylor Ward, Mitch Haniger, Jake McCarthy^

The Fallback Options: Andrew Vaughn, Brandon Nimmo†, Nick Castellanos, MJ Melendez, (J.D. Martinez)

The Last Resorts: Joey Meneses, Cody Bellinger, Masataka Yoshida, Oscar Gonzalez, Seiya Suzuki, Ian Happ, Riley Greene, Jeff McNeil, Bryan De La Cruz, Lars Nootbaar, Jesse Winker, Whit Merrifield, Wil Myers, Alex Verdugo, Michael Conforto, Lourdes Gurriel, Joc Pederson, Oscar Colas, Seth Brown, Jarred Kelenic, Alex Kirilloff, Michael Brantley†

The Leftovers: Jorge Soler, Charlie Blackmon, Harrison Bader, Ramon Laureano, Brandon Marsh, Jake Fraley, Tommy Pham, Joey Gallo, Christopher Morel, Lane Thomas, Marcell Ozuna, Trey Mancini, Gavin Lux, Trent Grisham, Jurickson Profar, Sal Frelick, Austin Hays, Dylan Carlson, Oswaldo Cabrera, Randal Grichuk, Kerry Carpenter, Garrett Mitchell, Andrew Benintendi, Esteury Ruiz, Will Brennan, Nick Gordon, (Nelson Cruz), (Matt Carpenter), (Franmil Reyes), Jose Siri, Leody Taveras, Myles Straw, Manuel Margot, Mark Canha, A.J. Pollock, Austin Meadows, Andrew McCutchen, Max Kepler, Brendan Donovan, Chris Taylor, Michael Toglia, Alec Burleson, Mike Yastrzemski, Hunter Dozier, Alex Call, Avisail Garcia, Akil Baddoo

^ one tier lower in points leagues

† one tier lower in categories leagues

() DH-only