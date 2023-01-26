Tiers are an alternate form of rankings that stresses the big picture rather than parsing the details. Alike players are bundled together at each position, thereby denoting the biggest drop-offs within the rankings. This way, you can control for position scarcity in the heat of the draft. The position nearing a drop-off is generally the one you'll want to target.

Below are the catcher tiers for 2023, which are more evenly distributed than in recent years. It means you shouldn't have to reach so much if having a quality catcher is a high priority for you -- and it probably should be given that more of your competition will have one.

The Elite: J.T. Realmuto

The Near-Elite: Daulton Varsho, Will Smith, Salvador Perez, Adley Rutschman, Alejandro Kirk

The Next-Best Things: Willson Contreras, William Contreras, Sean Murphy

The Fallback Options: Tyler Stephenson, MJ Melendez, Travis d'Arnaud, Cal Raleigh

The Last Resorts: Yasmani Grandal, Danny Jansen, Francisco Alvarez, Logan O'Hoppe

The Leftovers: Joey Bart, Gary Sanchez, Keibert Ruiz, Carson Kelly, Christian Vazquez, Christian Bethancourt, Nick Fortes, (Mitch Garver), (Shea Langeliers), Eric Haase, Jonah Heim, Gabriel Moreno, Bo Naylor, Endy Rodriguez, Jose Trevino, Jorge Alfaro, Elias Diaz, Yan Gomes, Austin Nola, Luis Campusano

( ) DH-only