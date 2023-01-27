Tiers are an alternate form of rankings that stress the big picture rather than parsing the details. Alike players are bundled together at each position, thereby denoting the biggest drop-offs within the rankings. This way, you can control for position scarcity in the heat of the draft. The position nearing a drop-off is generally the one you'll want to target.

Tiers 1.0: C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP

Below are the shortstop tiers for 2023, depicting a position that's talent is largely concentrated in the middle. It stands to reason you'll have higher priorities early in the draft, but there comes a point where you can't afford to wait anymore.

The Unmatched: Trea Turner

The Elite: Fernando Tatis, Bo Bichette, Bobby Witt^, Francisco Lindor, Corey Seager†

The Near-Elite: Oneil Cruz^

The Next-Best Things: Dansby Swanson, Xander Bogaerts, Tommy Edman, Tim Anderson, Carlos Correa, Wander Franco, Willy Adames

The Fallback Options: Jeremy Pena, Javier Baez, Ezequiel Tovar

The Last Resorts: Nico Hoerner, Amed Rosario, Jorge Mateo^, Adalberto Mondesi^, Thairo Estrada

The Leftovers: Bryson Stott, Ha-seong Kim, C.J. Abrams, Luis Urias, Oswald Peraza, Luis Garcia, Elvis Andrus, Anthony Volpe, Royce Lewis, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Brandon Crawford

^ one tier lower in points leagues

† one tier lower in categories leagues