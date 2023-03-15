nolan-arenado.jpg

I've often repeated that the top priority in drafts this year is to get a stud third baseman in Round 2. It's your only surefire shot at one, and the fallback options are so few and far between that you're basically forced to reach. If you don't, you could find yourself without an answer at the position all season. I lived it in enough leagues last year to know.

Of course, there aren't enough stud third basemen for everyone to draft one in Round 2, and the earlier you pick in Round 1, the less assured you are of one making it back to you. Pick first overall, and Manny Machado, Rafael Devers, Austin Riley and Bobby Witt are all out of question. The one saving grace is Nolan Arenado, whose ADP puts him in Round 3, but that doesn't stop someone from taking him earlier.

That's exactly what happened in our latest Head-to-Head categories mock, configured for the standard Yahoo setup. Nick Fox selected Arenado with the ninth pick of Round 2, three picks before me, which left me to play a dangerous game of chicken at the most pivotal position.

And you know what? It went exactly as I feared. Alex Bregman went 19 picks ahead of his ADP. Gunnar Henderson went 34 picks ahead of his ADP. Max Muncy went 62 picks ahead of his ADP. And from that point, my fate was pretty much sealed. My best shot at a third baseman worth getting excited about was at the Round 8-9 turn, where I paired a couple high-strikeout pitchers, Robbie Ray and Chris Sale, after neglecting the position earlier. I had hoped spring sensation Jordan Walker would make it back to me at the Round 10-11 turn. He came within three picks of doing so.

Part of the frustration was that I had to wait 22 picks between each pair of picks, and during one of those stretches (Rounds 14-15), Alec Bohm, Eugenio Suarez, Anthony Rendon and Ke'Bryan Hayes all went off the board before my turn came back up. It was effectively my last chance at a halfway decent third baseman, and at that point, I conceded to taking whatever was left with my final pick. I opted for Brett Baty just in case he wins the Mets job, which probably means I'm resorting to Eduardo Escobar off the waiver wire.

Good thing the rest of my lineup is stacked with enough category standouts that I'll get away with cycling through scrubs at third base, hoping to strike gold at some point. But it's not the optimal way to do things and only reinforces how high of a priority that second-round third baseman is.

Here's who all took part in the draft:

1) Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)
2) David Mendelson, Triple Play Fantasy (@DMendy02)
3) JR Fenton, TGFBI participant (@JohnRussell215)
4) Nick Fox, NBC Sports (@CT_FOX)
5) R.J. White, CBS Sports (@rjwhite1)
6) Frank Stampfl, CBS Sports (@Roto_Frank)
7) George Kurtz, Sportsgrid (@GeorgeKurtz)
8) Tim Kanak, Fantasy Aceball (@fantasyaceball)
9) Rob Sherwood, Fantrax (@rob_sherwood)
10) Chris Towers, CBS Sports (@CTowersCBS)
11) Jake Holland, The Toss Up podcast (@jakebaseball17)
12) Raymond Atherton, Fantasy Aceball (@RaymondAtherton)

And here are my five takeaways:

  1. Why not take the suspense out of it and grab Jose Ramirez No. 1 overall, you ask? Because Aaron Judge might double him up in home runs. You need those category standouts in this format especially because everything is scored a week at a time. If a player provides just a modest amount of something over the course of a season, the distribution from week to week will be totally unpredictable. You want those easy category wins, and I think one of the easiest is home runs, which is why I didn't shy away from drafting Pete Alonso, Jose Altuve, Salvador Perez, Nate Lowe and Christian Walker alongside Judge. The best part is that every home run also comes with a run and at least one RBI.
  2. Once it became clear I was going the thrifty route at both shortstop and third base, I needed my two utility spots to be as impactful as possible, and so my best decision, I think, was double tapping Lowe and Walker in Rounds 10-11. Each had slipped about 20-30 spots, and having three first basemen in my lineup created some chaos for the rest of the league. It also gave me an imposing power surplus that should make up for those obvious warts. Unlike third base, shortstop should still turn out OK. One of Ezequiel Tovar, Javier Baez and Anthony Volpe will come through.
  3. Even picking in the middle of Round 2, George Kurtz wasn't willing to risk going without a stud third baseman. He picked Manny Machado seventh overall, which is the earliest I've seen him go. He then paired him with Bo Bichette, which seems like a reasonable enough start. It's not like any of the outfielders he could have taken with that No.7 pick -- Mookie Betts, Kyle Tucker and Yordan Alvarez -- are entirely worry-free.
  4. After the initial tumult, there's a growing consensus that Carlos Rodon's strained forearm and Joe Musgrove's fractured toe aren't so bad, really. Both went in Round 8 of this draft, at 86th and 91st overall, which isn't so far off from my latest rankings.
  5. Corbin Carroll continues to fly up draft boards, going 38th overall in this one. Other picks that stood out include Lars Nootbaar (128), Miguel Vargas (158) and Reid Detmers (169). Hard to find a sleeper with this group!
Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Scott White A. Judge CF NYY
2 David Mendelson J. Ramirez 3B CLE
3 JR Fenton T. Turner SS PHI
4 Nick Fox R. Acuna RF ATL
5 R.J. White J. Soto RF SD
6 Frank Stampfl J. Rodriguez CF SEA
7 George Kurtz M. Machado 3B SD
8 Tim Kanak M. Betts RF LAD
9 Rob Sherwood K. Tucker RF HOU
10 Chris Towers Y. Alvarez DH HOU
11 Jake Holland F. Tatis SS SD
12 Raymond Atherton F. Freeman 1B LAD
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Raymond Atherton M. Trout CF LAA
14 Jake Holland S. Ohtani DH LAA
15 Chris Towers R. Devers 3B BOS
16 Rob Sherwood V. Guerrero 1B TOR
17 Tim Kanak B. Witt SS KC
18 George Kurtz B. Bichette SS TOR
19 Frank Stampfl A. Riley 3B ATL
20 R.J. White P. Goldschmidt 1B STL
21 Nick Fox N. Arenado 3B STL
22 JR Fenton G. Cole SP NYY
23 David Mendelson C. Burnes SP MIL
24 Scott White J. Altuve 2B HOU
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Scott White P. Alonso 1B NYM
26 David Mendelson S. Strider SP ATL
27 JR Fenton M. Olson 1B ATL
28 Nick Fox S. Alcantara SP MIA
29 R.J. White M. Semien 2B TEX
30 Frank Stampfl F. Lindor SS NYM
31 George Kurtz M. Scherzer SP NYM
32 Tim Kanak J. Chisholm 2B MIA
33 Rob Sherwood J. Realmuto C PHI
34 Chris Towers M. Harris CF ATL
35 Jake Holland J. Verlander SP NYM
36 Raymond Atherton R. Arozarena LF TB
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Raymond Atherton C. Seager SS TEX
38 Jake Holland C. Carroll LF ARI
39 Chris Towers O. Albies 2B ATL
40 Rob Sherwood E. Diaz RP NYM
41 Tim Kanak J. deGrom SP TEX
42 George Kurtz S. McClanahan SP TB
43 Frank Stampfl B. Woodruff SP MIL
44 R.J. White A. Bregman 3B HOU
45 Nick Fox Z. Wheeler SP PHI
46 JR Fenton K. Schwarber LF PHI
47 David Mendelson L. Robert CF CHW
48 Scott White C. Mullins CF BAL
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Scott White E. Clase RP CLE
50 David Mendelson O. Cruz SS PIT
51 JR Fenton A. Nola SP PHI
52 Nick Fox G. Springer CF TOR
53 R.J. White S. Bieber SP CLE
54 Frank Stampfl E. Jimenez DH CHW
55 George Kurtz B. Reynolds CF PIT
56 Tim Kanak G. Henderson 3B BAL
57 Rob Sherwood T. Anderson SS CHW
58 Chris Towers D. Cease SP CHW
59 Jake Holland A. Manoah SP TOR
60 Raymond Atherton J. Urias SP LAD
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Raymond Atherton T. Edman 2B STL
62 Jake Holland J. Hader RP SD
63 Chris Towers D. Varsho RF TOR
64 Rob Sherwood Y. Darvish SP SD
65 Tim Kanak V. Pasquantino 1B KC
66 George Kurtz S. Marte RF NYM
67 Frank Stampfl A. Garcia RF TEX
68 R.J. White L. Castillo SP SEA
69 Nick Fox M. Muncy 3B LAD
70 JR Fenton W. Smith C LAD
71 David Mendelson R. Iglesias RP ATL
72 Scott White M. Fried SP ATL
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Scott White S. Perez C KC
74 David Mendelson J. Abreu 1B HOU
75 JR Fenton C. Javier SP HOU
76 Nick Fox F. Valdez SP HOU
77 R.J. White K. Gausman SP TOR
78 Frank Stampfl R. Pressly RP HOU
79 George Kurtz A. Rizzo 1B NYY
80 Tim Kanak D. Williams RP MIL
81 Rob Sherwood X. Bogaerts SS SD
82 Chris Towers J. Romano RP TOR
83 Jake Holland B. Buxton CF MIN
84 Raymond Atherton F. Bautista RP BAL
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Raymond Atherton Z. Gallen SP ARI
86 Jake Holland C. Rodon SP NYY
87 Chris Towers W. Franco SS TB
88 Rob Sherwood C. Kershaw SP LAD
89 Tim Kanak A. Rutschman C BAL
90 George Kurtz R. Helsley RP STL
91 Frank Stampfl J. Musgrove SP SD
92 R.J. White D. Swanson SS CHC
93 Nick Fox R. Hoskins 1B PHI
94 JR Fenton W. Merrifield 2B TOR
95 David Mendelson T. Hernandez RF SEA
96 Scott White R. Ray SP SEA
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Scott White C. Sale SP BOS
98 David Mendelson A. Kirk C TOR
99 JR Fenton C. Holmes RP NYY
100 Nick Fox K. Jansen RP BOS
101 R.J. White T. McKenzie SP CLE
102 Frank Stampfl A. Gimenez 2B CLE
103 George Kurtz G. Stanton DH NYY
104 Tim Kanak G. Kirby SP SEA
105 Rob Sherwood L. Severino SP NYY
106 Chris Towers C. Correa SS MIN
107 Jake Holland L. Webb SP SF
108 Raymond Atherton S. Murphy C ATL
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Raymond Atherton W. Adames SS MIL
110 Jake Holland J. Polanco 2B MIN
111 Chris Towers B. Harper DH PHI
112 Rob Sherwood B. Lowe 2B TB
113 Tim Kanak T. O'Neill LF STL
114 George Kurtz H. Greene SP CIN
115 Frank Stampfl L. Lynn SP CHW
116 R.J. White C. Doval RP SF
117 Nick Fox J. Walker 3B STL
118 JR Fenton N. Castellanos RF PHI
119 David Mendelson B. Snell SP SD
120 Scott White N. Lowe 1B TEX
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Scott White C. Walker 1B ARI
122 David Mendelson N. Lodolo SP CIN
123 JR Fenton P. Fairbanks RP TB
124 Nick Fox J. Pena SS HOU
125 R.J. White D. Bednar RP PIT
126 Frank Stampfl W. Contreras C STL
127 George Kurtz L. Gilbert SP SEA
128 Tim Kanak L. Nootbaar RF STL
129 Rob Sherwood C. Yelich LF MIL
130 Chris Towers K. Bryant LF COL
131 Jake Holland D. May SP LAD
132 Raymond Atherton A. Diaz RP CIN
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Raymond Atherton A. Santander RF BAL
134 Jake Holland C. Cron 1B COL
135 Chris Towers K. Wright SP ATL
136 Rob Sherwood M. Chapman 3B TOR
137 Tim Kanak J. McCarthy RF ARI
138 George Kurtz G. Torres 2B NYY
139 Frank Stampfl R. Tellez 1B MIL
140 R.J. White T. Ward RF LAA
141 Nick Fox C. Kimbrel RP PHI
142 JR Fenton N. Cortes SP NYY
143 David Mendelson S. Kwan LF CLE
144 Scott White D. Bard RP COL
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Scott White C. Morton SP ATL
146 David Mendelson H. Renfroe RF LAA
147 JR Fenton J. Duran RP MIN
148 Nick Fox L. Giolito SP CHW
149 R.J. White W. Contreras C MIL
150 Frank Stampfl J. Luzardo SP MIA
151 George Kurtz F. Peralta SP MIL
152 Tim Kanak G. Rodriguez SP BAL
153 Rob Sherwood K. Senga SP NYM
154 Chris Towers P. Lopez SP MIN
155 Jake Holland N. Hoerner SS CHC
156 Raymond Atherton J. Ryan SP MIN
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 Raymond Atherton J. Springs SP TB
158 Jake Holland M. Vargas 1B LAD
159 Chris Towers P. Sewald RP SEA
160 Rob Sherwood A. Munoz RP SEA
161 Tim Kanak D. Rasmussen SP TB
162 George Kurtz M. Melendez C KC
163 Frank Stampfl A. Rosario SS CLE
164 R.J. White C. Bassitt SP TOR
165 Nick Fox T. Stephenson C CIN
166 JR Fenton J. Miranda 1B MIN
167 David Mendelson J. Cronenworth 2B SD
168 Scott White E. Tovar SS COL
Round 15
Pos Team Player
169 Scott White R. Detmers SP LAA
170 David Mendelson A. Bohm 3B PHI
171 JR Fenton J. McNeil 2B NYM
172 Nick Fox K. Marte 2B ARI
173 R.J. White J. Bell 1B CLE
174 Frank Stampfl T. Glasnow SP TB
175 George Kurtz K. Graveman RP CHW
176 Tim Kanak J. Montgomery SP STL
177 Rob Sherwood I. Happ LF CHC
178 Chris Towers T. Rogers SP MIA
179 Jake Holland M. Haniger RF SF
180 Raymond Atherton E. Suarez 3B SEA
Round 16
Pos Team Player
181 Raymond Atherton J. Martinez DH LAD
182 Jake Holland A. Rendon 3B LAA
183 Chris Towers T. Gonsolin SP LAD
184 Rob Sherwood A. Heaney SP TEX
185 Tim Kanak H. Brown RP HOU
186 George Kurtz B. Nimmo CF NYM
187 Frank Stampfl R. Greene CF DET
188 R.J. White T. France 1B SEA
189 Nick Fox A. Vaughn RF CHW
190 JR Fenton K. Hayes 3B PIT
191 David Mendelson E. Cabrera SP MIA
192 Scott White J. Baez SS DET
Round 17
Pos Team Player
193 Scott White S. Barlow RP KC
194 David Mendelson B. Singer SP KC
195 JR Fenton P. Sandoval SP LAA
196 Nick Fox A. Cobb SP SF
197 R.J. White O. Colas CF CHW
198 Frank Stampfl E. Phillips RP LAD
199 George Kurtz J. Urquidy SP HOU
200 Tim Kanak T. Mahle SP MIN
201 Rob Sherwood L. Garcia SP HOU
202 Chris Towers S. Suzuki RF CHC
203 Jake Holland J. Flaherty SP STL
204 Raymond Atherton V. Grissom 2B ATL
Round 18
Pos Team Player
205 Raymond Atherton J. Kelenic CF SEA
206 Jake Holland O. Gonzalez RF CLE
207 Chris Towers J. Meneses 1B WAS
208 Rob Sherwood R. Mountcastle 1B BAL
209 Tim Kanak O. Peraza SS NYY
210 George Kurtz A. Lange RP DET
211 Frank Stampfl J. Gray SP TEX
212 R.J. White M. Yoshida LF BOS
213 Nick Fox T. Casas 1B BOS
214 JR Fenton J. Jung 3B TEX
215 David Mendelson W. Smith RP TEX
216 Scott White G. Mitchell CF MIL
Round 19
Pos Team Player
217 Scott White J. Fraley LF CIN
218 David Mendelson W. Myers RF CIN
219 JR Fenton N. Syndergaard SP LAD
220 Nick Fox L. Arraez 1B MIA
221 R.J. White K. Finnegan RP WAS
222 Frank Stampfl J. Leclerc RP TEX
223 George Kurtz J. India 2B CIN
224 Tim Kanak D. Hudson RP LAD
225 Rob Sherwood N. Eovaldi SP TEX
226 Chris Towers J. Winker LF MIL
227 Jake Holland M. Kelly SP ARI
228 Raymond Atherton G. Gallegos RP STL
Round 20
Pos Team Player
229 Raymond Atherton M. Boyd RP DET
230 Jake Holland M. Perez SP TEX
231 Chris Towers R. Contreras SP PIT
232 Rob Sherwood A. Wood SP SF
233 Tim Kanak B. Drury 3B LAA
234 George Kurtz C. Bellinger CF CHC
235 Frank Stampfl S. Gray SP MIN
236 R.J. White J. Berrios SP TOR
237 Nick Fox S. Manaea SP SF
238 JR Fenton A. Verdugo LF BOS
239 David Mendelson T. Estrada 2B SF
240 Scott White M. Mikolas SP STL
Round 21
Pos Team Player
241 Scott White A. Volpe SS NYY
242 David Mendelson J. Lopez RP MIN
243 JR Fenton R. Laureano RF OAK
244 Nick Fox R. McMahon 3B COL
245 R.J. White K. Bradish SP BAL
246 Frank Stampfl C. Estevez RP LAA
247 George Kurtz A. Benintendi LF CHW
248 Tim Kanak H. Wesneski SP CHC
249 Rob Sherwood S. Dominguez RP PHI
250 Chris Towers J. Taillon SP CHC
251 Jake Holland Y. Diaz 3B TB
252 Raymond Atherton J. Berti 2B MIA
Round 22
Pos Team Player
253 Raymond Atherton M. King RP NYY
254 Jake Holland B. Burke RP TEX
255 Chris Towers D. Floro RP MIA
256 Rob Sherwood C. Carrasco SP NYM
257 Tim Kanak B. Pfaadt SP ARI
258 George Kurtz S. Torkelson 1B DET
259 Frank Stampfl M. Fulmer RP CHC
260 R.J. White K. Maeda SP MIN
261 Nick Fox M. Conforto RF SF
262 JR Fenton M. Rojas SS LAD
263 David Mendelson C. Raleigh C SEA
264 Scott White T. Anderson SP LAA
Round 23
Pos Team Player
265 Scott White B. Baty 3B NYM
266 David Mendelson T. d'Arnaud C ATL
267 JR Fenton R. Suarez SP PHI
268 Nick Fox D. Jimenez RP OAK
269 R.J. White H. Kim SS SD
270 Frank Stampfl R. Stripling SP SF
271 George Kurtz L. McCullers SP HOU
272 Tim Kanak J. Pederson LF SF
273 Rob Sherwood T. May RP OAK
274 Chris Towers D. LeMahieu 3B NYY
275 Jake Holland G. Moreno C ARI
276 Raymond Atherton B. Donovan RF STL
Team by Team
Scott White
Rd Pk Player
1 1 A. Judge CF NYY
2 24 J. Altuve 2B HOU
3 25 P. Alonso 1B NYM
4 48 C. Mullins CF BAL
5 49 E. Clase RP CLE
6 72 M. Fried SP ATL
7 73 S. Perez C KC
8 96 R. Ray SP SEA
9 97 C. Sale SP BOS
10 120 N. Lowe 1B TEX
11 121 C. Walker 1B ARI
12 144 D. Bard RP COL
13 145 C. Morton SP ATL
14 168 E. Tovar SS COL
15 169 R. Detmers SP LAA
16 192 J. Baez SS DET
17 193 S. Barlow RP KC
18 216 G. Mitchell CF MIL
19 217 J. Fraley LF CIN
20 240 M. Mikolas SP STL
21 241 A. Volpe SS NYY
22 264 T. Anderson SP LAA
23 265 B. Baty 3B NYM
David Mendelson
Rd Pk Player
1 2 J. Ramirez 3B CLE
2 23 C. Burnes SP MIL
3 26 S. Strider SP ATL
4 47 L. Robert CF CHW
5 50 O. Cruz SS PIT
6 71 R. Iglesias RP ATL
7 74 J. Abreu 1B HOU
8 95 T. Hernandez RF SEA
9 98 A. Kirk C TOR
10 119 B. Snell SP SD
11 122 N. Lodolo SP CIN
12 143 S. Kwan LF CLE
13 146 H. Renfroe RF LAA
14 167 J. Cronenworth 2B SD
15 170 A. Bohm 3B PHI
16 191 E. Cabrera SP MIA
17 194 B. Singer SP KC
18 215 W. Smith RP TEX
19 218 W. Myers RF CIN
20 239 T. Estrada 2B SF
21 242 J. Lopez RP MIN
22 263 C. Raleigh C SEA
23 266 T. d'Arnaud C ATL
JR Fenton
Rd Pk Player
1 3 T. Turner SS PHI
2 22 G. Cole SP NYY
3 27 M. Olson 1B ATL
4 46 K. Schwarber LF PHI
5 51 A. Nola SP PHI
6 70 W. Smith C LAD
7 75 C. Javier SP HOU
8 94 W. Merrifield 2B TOR
9 99 C. Holmes RP NYY
10 118 N. Castellanos RF PHI
11 123 P. Fairbanks RP TB
12 142 N. Cortes SP NYY
13 147 J. Duran RP MIN
14 166 J. Miranda 1B MIN
15 171 J. McNeil 2B NYM
16 190 K. Hayes 3B PIT
17 195 P. Sandoval SP LAA
18 214 J. Jung 3B TEX
19 219 N. Syndergaard SP LAD
20 238 A. Verdugo LF BOS
21 243 R. Laureano RF OAK
22 262 M. Rojas SS LAD
23 267 R. Suarez SP PHI
Nick Fox
Rd Pk Player
1 4 R. Acuna RF ATL
2 21 N. Arenado 3B STL
3 28 S. Alcantara SP MIA
4 45 Z. Wheeler SP PHI
5 52 G. Springer CF TOR
6 69 M. Muncy 3B LAD
7 76 F. Valdez SP HOU
8 93 R. Hoskins 1B PHI
9 100 K. Jansen RP BOS
10 117 J. Walker 3B STL
11 124 J. Pena SS HOU
12 141 C. Kimbrel RP PHI
13 148 L. Giolito SP CHW
14 165 T. Stephenson C CIN
15 172 K. Marte 2B ARI
16 189 A. Vaughn RF CHW
17 196 A. Cobb SP SF
18 213 T. Casas 1B BOS
19 220 L. Arraez 1B MIA
20 237 S. Manaea SP SF
21 244 R. McMahon 3B COL
22 261 M. Conforto RF SF
23 268 D. Jimenez RP OAK
R.J. White
Rd Pk Player
1 5 J. Soto RF SD
2 20 P. Goldschmidt 1B STL
3 29 M. Semien 2B TEX
4 44 A. Bregman 3B HOU
5 53 S. Bieber SP CLE
6 68 L. Castillo SP SEA
7 77 K. Gausman SP TOR
8 92 D. Swanson SS CHC
9 101 T. McKenzie SP CLE
10 116 C. Doval RP SF
11 125 D. Bednar RP PIT
12 140 T. Ward RF LAA
13 149 W. Contreras C MIL
14 164 C. Bassitt SP TOR
15 173 J. Bell 1B CLE
16 188 T. France 1B SEA
17 197 O. Colas CF CHW
18 212 M. Yoshida LF BOS
19 221 K. Finnegan RP WAS
20 236 J. Berrios SP TOR
21 245 K. Bradish SP BAL
22 260 K. Maeda SP MIN
23 269 H. Kim SS SD
Frank Stampfl
Rd Pk Player
1 6 J. Rodriguez CF SEA
2 19 A. Riley 3B ATL
3 30 F. Lindor SS NYM
4 43 B. Woodruff SP MIL
5 54 E. Jimenez DH CHW
6 67 A. Garcia RF TEX
7 78 R. Pressly RP HOU
8 91 J. Musgrove SP SD
9 102 A. Gimenez 2B CLE
10 115 L. Lynn SP CHW
11 126 W. Contreras C STL
12 139 R. Tellez 1B MIL
13 150 J. Luzardo SP MIA
14 163 A. Rosario SS CLE
15 174 T. Glasnow SP TB
16 187 R. Greene CF DET
17 198 E. Phillips RP LAD
18 211 J. Gray SP TEX
19 222 J. Leclerc RP TEX
20 235 S. Gray SP MIN
21 246 C. Estevez RP LAA
22 259 M. Fulmer RP CHC
23 270 R. Stripling SP SF
George Kurtz
Rd Pk Player
1 7 M. Machado 3B SD
2 18 B. Bichette SS TOR
3 31 M. Scherzer SP NYM
4 42 S. McClanahan SP TB
5 55 B. Reynolds CF PIT
6 66 S. Marte RF NYM
7 79 A. Rizzo 1B NYY
8 90 R. Helsley RP STL
9 103 G. Stanton DH NYY
10 114 H. Greene SP CIN
11 127 L. Gilbert SP SEA
12 138 G. Torres 2B NYY
13 151 F. Peralta SP MIL
14 162 M. Melendez C KC
15 175 K. Graveman RP CHW
16 186 B. Nimmo CF NYM
17 199 J. Urquidy SP HOU
18 210 A. Lange RP DET
19 223 J. India 2B CIN
20 234 C. Bellinger CF CHC
21 247 A. Benintendi LF CHW
22 258 S. Torkelson 1B DET
23 271 L. McCullers SP HOU
Tim Kanak
Rd Pk Player
1 8 M. Betts RF LAD
2 17 B. Witt SS KC
3 32 J. Chisholm 2B MIA
4 41 J. deGrom SP TEX
5 56 G. Henderson 3B BAL
6 65 V. Pasquantino 1B KC
7 80 D. Williams RP MIL
8 89 A. Rutschman C BAL
9 104 G. Kirby SP SEA
10 113 T. O'Neill LF STL
11 128 L. Nootbaar RF STL
12 137 J. McCarthy RF ARI
13 152 G. Rodriguez SP BAL
14 161 D. Rasmussen SP TB
15 176 J. Montgomery SP STL
16 185 H. Brown RP HOU
17 200 T. Mahle SP MIN
18 209 O. Peraza SS NYY
19 224 D. Hudson RP LAD
20 233 B. Drury 3B LAA
21 248 H. Wesneski SP CHC
22 257 B. Pfaadt SP ARI
23 272 J. Pederson LF SF
Rob Sherwood
Rd Pk Player
1 9 K. Tucker RF HOU
2 16 V. Guerrero 1B TOR
3 33 J. Realmuto C PHI
4 40 E. Diaz RP NYM
5 57 T. Anderson SS CHW
6 64 Y. Darvish SP SD
7 81 X. Bogaerts SS SD
8 88 C. Kershaw SP LAD
9 105 L. Severino SP NYY
10 112 B. Lowe 2B TB
11 129 C. Yelich LF MIL
12 136 M. Chapman 3B TOR
13 153 K. Senga SP NYM
14 160 A. Munoz RP SEA
15 177 I. Happ LF CHC
16 184 A. Heaney SP TEX
17 201 L. Garcia SP HOU
18 208 R. Mountcastle 1B BAL
19 225 N. Eovaldi SP TEX
20 232 A. Wood SP SF
21 249 S. Dominguez RP PHI
22 256 C. Carrasco SP NYM
23 273 T. May RP OAK
Chris Towers
Rd Pk Player
1 10 Y. Alvarez DH HOU
2 15 R. Devers 3B BOS
3 34 M. Harris CF ATL
4 39 O. Albies 2B ATL
5 58 D. Cease SP CHW
6 63 D. Varsho RF TOR
7 82 J. Romano RP TOR
8 87 W. Franco SS TB
9 106 C. Correa SS MIN
10 111 B. Harper DH PHI
11 130 K. Bryant LF COL
12 135 K. Wright SP ATL
13 154 P. Lopez SP MIN
14 159 P. Sewald RP SEA
15 178 T. Rogers SP MIA
16 183 T. Gonsolin SP LAD
17 202 S. Suzuki RF CHC
18 207 J. Meneses 1B WAS
19 226 J. Winker LF MIL
20 231 R. Contreras SP PIT
21 250 J. Taillon SP CHC
22 255 D. Floro RP MIA
23 274 D. LeMahieu 3B NYY
Jake Holland
Rd Pk Player
1 11 F. Tatis SS SD
2 14 S. Ohtani DH LAA
3 35 J. Verlander SP NYM
4 38 C. Carroll LF ARI
5 59 A. Manoah SP TOR
6 62 J. Hader RP SD
7 83 B. Buxton CF MIN
8 86 C. Rodon SP NYY
9 107 L. Webb SP SF
10 110 J. Polanco 2B MIN
11 131 D. May SP LAD
12 134 C. Cron 1B COL
13 155 N. Hoerner SS CHC
14 158 M. Vargas 1B LAD
15 179 M. Haniger RF SF
16 182 A. Rendon 3B LAA
17 203 J. Flaherty SP STL
18 206 O. Gonzalez RF CLE
19 227 M. Kelly SP ARI
20 230 M. Perez SP TEX
21 251 Y. Diaz 3B TB
22 254 B. Burke RP TEX
23 275 G. Moreno C ARI
Raymond Atherton
Rd Pk Player
1 12 F. Freeman 1B LAD
2 13 M. Trout CF LAA
3 36 R. Arozarena LF TB
4 37 C. Seager SS TEX
5 60 J. Urias SP LAD
6 61 T. Edman 2B STL
7 84 F. Bautista RP BAL
8 85 Z. Gallen SP ARI
9 108 S. Murphy C ATL
10 109 W. Adames SS MIL
11 132 A. Diaz RP CIN
12 133 A. Santander RF BAL
13 156 J. Ryan SP MIN
14 157 J. Springs SP TB
15 180 E. Suarez 3B SEA
16 181 J. Martinez DH LAD
17 204 V. Grissom 2B ATL
18 205 J. Kelenic CF SEA
19 228 G. Gallegos RP STL
20 229 M. Boyd RP DET
21 252 J. Berti 2B MIA
22 253 M. King RP NYY
23 276 B. Donovan RF STL