I've often repeated that the top priority in drafts this year is to get a stud third baseman in Round 2. It's your only surefire shot at one, and the fallback options are so few and far between that you're basically forced to reach. If you don't, you could find yourself without an answer at the position all season. I lived it in enough leagues last year to know.

Of course, there aren't enough stud third basemen for everyone to draft one in Round 2, and the earlier you pick in Round 1, the less assured you are of one making it back to you. Pick first overall, and Manny Machado, Rafael Devers, Austin Riley and Bobby Witt are all out of question. The one saving grace is Nolan Arenado, whose ADP puts him in Round 3, but that doesn't stop someone from taking him earlier.

That's exactly what happened in our latest Head-to-Head categories mock, configured for the standard Yahoo setup. Nick Fox selected Arenado with the ninth pick of Round 2, three picks before me, which left me to play a dangerous game of chicken at the most pivotal position.

And you know what? It went exactly as I feared. Alex Bregman went 19 picks ahead of his ADP. Gunnar Henderson went 34 picks ahead of his ADP. Max Muncy went 62 picks ahead of his ADP. And from that point, my fate was pretty much sealed. My best shot at a third baseman worth getting excited about was at the Round 8-9 turn, where I paired a couple high-strikeout pitchers, Robbie Ray and Chris Sale, after neglecting the position earlier. I had hoped spring sensation Jordan Walker would make it back to me at the Round 10-11 turn. He came within three picks of doing so.

Part of the frustration was that I had to wait 22 picks between each pair of picks, and during one of those stretches (Rounds 14-15), Alec Bohm, Eugenio Suarez, Anthony Rendon and Ke'Bryan Hayes all went off the board before my turn came back up. It was effectively my last chance at a halfway decent third baseman, and at that point, I conceded to taking whatever was left with my final pick. I opted for Brett Baty just in case he wins the Mets job, which probably means I'm resorting to Eduardo Escobar off the waiver wire.

Good thing the rest of my lineup is stacked with enough category standouts that I'll get away with cycling through scrubs at third base, hoping to strike gold at some point. But it's not the optimal way to do things and only reinforces how high of a priority that second-round third baseman is.

Here's who all took part in the draft:

1) Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)

2) David Mendelson, Triple Play Fantasy (@DMendy02)

3) JR Fenton, TGFBI participant (@JohnRussell215)

4) Nick Fox, NBC Sports (@CT_FOX)

5) R.J. White, CBS Sports (@rjwhite1)

6) Frank Stampfl, CBS Sports (@Roto_Frank)

7) George Kurtz, Sportsgrid (@GeorgeKurtz)

8) Tim Kanak, Fantasy Aceball (@fantasyaceball)

9) Rob Sherwood, Fantrax (@rob_sherwood)

10) Chris Towers, CBS Sports (@CTowersCBS)

11) Jake Holland, The Toss Up podcast (@jakebaseball17)

12) Raymond Atherton, Fantasy Aceball (@RaymondAtherton)

And here are my five takeaways: