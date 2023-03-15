I've often repeated that the top priority in drafts this year is to get a stud third baseman in Round 2. It's your only surefire shot at one, and the fallback options are so few and far between that you're basically forced to reach. If you don't, you could find yourself without an answer at the position all season. I lived it in enough leagues last year to know.
Of course, there aren't enough stud third basemen for everyone to draft one in Round 2, and the earlier you pick in Round 1, the less assured you are of one making it back to you. Pick first overall, and Manny Machado, Rafael Devers, Austin Riley and Bobby Witt are all out of question. The one saving grace is Nolan Arenado, whose ADP puts him in Round 3, but that doesn't stop someone from taking him earlier.
That's exactly what happened in our latest Head-to-Head categories mock, configured for the standard Yahoo setup. Nick Fox selected Arenado with the ninth pick of Round 2, three picks before me, which left me to play a dangerous game of chicken at the most pivotal position.
And you know what? It went exactly as I feared. Alex Bregman went 19 picks ahead of his ADP. Gunnar Henderson went 34 picks ahead of his ADP. Max Muncy went 62 picks ahead of his ADP. And from that point, my fate was pretty much sealed. My best shot at a third baseman worth getting excited about was at the Round 8-9 turn, where I paired a couple high-strikeout pitchers, Robbie Ray and Chris Sale, after neglecting the position earlier. I had hoped spring sensation Jordan Walker would make it back to me at the Round 10-11 turn. He came within three picks of doing so.
Part of the frustration was that I had to wait 22 picks between each pair of picks, and during one of those stretches (Rounds 14-15), Alec Bohm, Eugenio Suarez, Anthony Rendon and Ke'Bryan Hayes all went off the board before my turn came back up. It was effectively my last chance at a halfway decent third baseman, and at that point, I conceded to taking whatever was left with my final pick. I opted for Brett Baty just in case he wins the Mets job, which probably means I'm resorting to Eduardo Escobar off the waiver wire.
Good thing the rest of my lineup is stacked with enough category standouts that I'll get away with cycling through scrubs at third base, hoping to strike gold at some point. But it's not the optimal way to do things and only reinforces how high of a priority that second-round third baseman is.
Here's who all took part in the draft:
1) Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)
2) David Mendelson, Triple Play Fantasy (@DMendy02)
3) JR Fenton, TGFBI participant (@JohnRussell215)
4) Nick Fox, NBC Sports (@CT_FOX)
5) R.J. White, CBS Sports (@rjwhite1)
6) Frank Stampfl, CBS Sports (@Roto_Frank)
7) George Kurtz, Sportsgrid (@GeorgeKurtz)
8) Tim Kanak, Fantasy Aceball (@fantasyaceball)
9) Rob Sherwood, Fantrax (@rob_sherwood)
10) Chris Towers, CBS Sports (@CTowersCBS)
11) Jake Holland, The Toss Up podcast (@jakebaseball17)
12) Raymond Atherton, Fantasy Aceball (@RaymondAtherton)
And here are my five takeaways:
- Why not take the suspense out of it and grab Jose Ramirez No. 1 overall, you ask? Because Aaron Judge might double him up in home runs. You need those category standouts in this format especially because everything is scored a week at a time. If a player provides just a modest amount of something over the course of a season, the distribution from week to week will be totally unpredictable. You want those easy category wins, and I think one of the easiest is home runs, which is why I didn't shy away from drafting Pete Alonso, Jose Altuve, Salvador Perez, Nate Lowe and Christian Walker alongside Judge. The best part is that every home run also comes with a run and at least one RBI.
- Once it became clear I was going the thrifty route at both shortstop and third base, I needed my two utility spots to be as impactful as possible, and so my best decision, I think, was double tapping Lowe and Walker in Rounds 10-11. Each had slipped about 20-30 spots, and having three first basemen in my lineup created some chaos for the rest of the league. It also gave me an imposing power surplus that should make up for those obvious warts. Unlike third base, shortstop should still turn out OK. One of Ezequiel Tovar, Javier Baez and Anthony Volpe will come through.
- Even picking in the middle of Round 2, George Kurtz wasn't willing to risk going without a stud third baseman. He picked Manny Machado seventh overall, which is the earliest I've seen him go. He then paired him with Bo Bichette, which seems like a reasonable enough start. It's not like any of the outfielders he could have taken with that No.7 pick -- Mookie Betts, Kyle Tucker and Yordan Alvarez -- are entirely worry-free.
- After the initial tumult, there's a growing consensus that Carlos Rodon's strained forearm and Joe Musgrove's fractured toe aren't so bad, really. Both went in Round 8 of this draft, at 86th and 91st overall, which isn't so far off from my latest rankings.
- Corbin Carroll continues to fly up draft boards, going 38th overall in this one. Other picks that stood out include Lars Nootbaar (128), Miguel Vargas (158) and Reid Detmers (169). Hard to find a sleeper with this group!
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Scott White
|A. Judge CF NYY
|2
|David Mendelson
|J. Ramirez 3B CLE
|3
|JR Fenton
|T. Turner SS PHI
|4
|Nick Fox
|R. Acuna RF ATL
|5
|R.J. White
|J. Soto RF SD
|6
|Frank Stampfl
|J. Rodriguez CF SEA
|7
|George Kurtz
|M. Machado 3B SD
|8
|Tim Kanak
|M. Betts RF LAD
|9
|Rob Sherwood
|K. Tucker RF HOU
|10
|Chris Towers
|Y. Alvarez DH HOU
|11
|Jake Holland
|F. Tatis SS SD
|12
|Raymond Atherton
|F. Freeman 1B LAD
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Raymond Atherton
|M. Trout CF LAA
|14
|Jake Holland
|S. Ohtani DH LAA
|15
|Chris Towers
|R. Devers 3B BOS
|16
|Rob Sherwood
|V. Guerrero 1B TOR
|17
|Tim Kanak
|B. Witt SS KC
|18
|George Kurtz
|B. Bichette SS TOR
|19
|Frank Stampfl
|A. Riley 3B ATL
|20
|R.J. White
|P. Goldschmidt 1B STL
|21
|Nick Fox
|N. Arenado 3B STL
|22
|JR Fenton
|G. Cole SP NYY
|23
|David Mendelson
|C. Burnes SP MIL
|24
|Scott White
|J. Altuve 2B HOU
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Scott White
|P. Alonso 1B NYM
|26
|David Mendelson
|S. Strider SP ATL
|27
|JR Fenton
|M. Olson 1B ATL
|28
|Nick Fox
|S. Alcantara SP MIA
|29
|R.J. White
|M. Semien 2B TEX
|30
|Frank Stampfl
|F. Lindor SS NYM
|31
|George Kurtz
|M. Scherzer SP NYM
|32
|Tim Kanak
|J. Chisholm 2B MIA
|33
|Rob Sherwood
|J. Realmuto C PHI
|34
|Chris Towers
|M. Harris CF ATL
|35
|Jake Holland
|J. Verlander SP NYM
|36
|Raymond Atherton
|R. Arozarena LF TB
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Raymond Atherton
|C. Seager SS TEX
|38
|Jake Holland
|C. Carroll LF ARI
|39
|Chris Towers
|O. Albies 2B ATL
|40
|Rob Sherwood
|E. Diaz RP NYM
|41
|Tim Kanak
|J. deGrom SP TEX
|42
|George Kurtz
|S. McClanahan SP TB
|43
|Frank Stampfl
|B. Woodruff SP MIL
|44
|R.J. White
|A. Bregman 3B HOU
|45
|Nick Fox
|Z. Wheeler SP PHI
|46
|JR Fenton
|K. Schwarber LF PHI
|47
|David Mendelson
|L. Robert CF CHW
|48
|Scott White
|C. Mullins CF BAL
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Scott White
|E. Clase RP CLE
|50
|David Mendelson
|O. Cruz SS PIT
|51
|JR Fenton
|A. Nola SP PHI
|52
|Nick Fox
|G. Springer CF TOR
|53
|R.J. White
|S. Bieber SP CLE
|54
|Frank Stampfl
|E. Jimenez DH CHW
|55
|George Kurtz
|B. Reynolds CF PIT
|56
|Tim Kanak
|G. Henderson 3B BAL
|57
|Rob Sherwood
|T. Anderson SS CHW
|58
|Chris Towers
|D. Cease SP CHW
|59
|Jake Holland
|A. Manoah SP TOR
|60
|Raymond Atherton
|J. Urias SP LAD
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Raymond Atherton
|T. Edman 2B STL
|62
|Jake Holland
|J. Hader RP SD
|63
|Chris Towers
|D. Varsho RF TOR
|64
|Rob Sherwood
|Y. Darvish SP SD
|65
|Tim Kanak
|V. Pasquantino 1B KC
|66
|George Kurtz
|S. Marte RF NYM
|67
|Frank Stampfl
|A. Garcia RF TEX
|68
|R.J. White
|L. Castillo SP SEA
|69
|Nick Fox
|M. Muncy 3B LAD
|70
|JR Fenton
|W. Smith C LAD
|71
|David Mendelson
|R. Iglesias RP ATL
|72
|Scott White
|M. Fried SP ATL
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Scott White
|S. Perez C KC
|74
|David Mendelson
|J. Abreu 1B HOU
|75
|JR Fenton
|C. Javier SP HOU
|76
|Nick Fox
|F. Valdez SP HOU
|77
|R.J. White
|K. Gausman SP TOR
|78
|Frank Stampfl
|R. Pressly RP HOU
|79
|George Kurtz
|A. Rizzo 1B NYY
|80
|Tim Kanak
|D. Williams RP MIL
|81
|Rob Sherwood
|X. Bogaerts SS SD
|82
|Chris Towers
|J. Romano RP TOR
|83
|Jake Holland
|B. Buxton CF MIN
|84
|Raymond Atherton
|F. Bautista RP BAL
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Raymond Atherton
|Z. Gallen SP ARI
|86
|Jake Holland
|C. Rodon SP NYY
|87
|Chris Towers
|W. Franco SS TB
|88
|Rob Sherwood
|C. Kershaw SP LAD
|89
|Tim Kanak
|A. Rutschman C BAL
|90
|George Kurtz
|R. Helsley RP STL
|91
|Frank Stampfl
|J. Musgrove SP SD
|92
|R.J. White
|D. Swanson SS CHC
|93
|Nick Fox
|R. Hoskins 1B PHI
|94
|JR Fenton
|W. Merrifield 2B TOR
|95
|David Mendelson
|T. Hernandez RF SEA
|96
|Scott White
|R. Ray SP SEA
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Scott White
|C. Sale SP BOS
|98
|David Mendelson
|A. Kirk C TOR
|99
|JR Fenton
|C. Holmes RP NYY
|100
|Nick Fox
|K. Jansen RP BOS
|101
|R.J. White
|T. McKenzie SP CLE
|102
|Frank Stampfl
|A. Gimenez 2B CLE
|103
|George Kurtz
|G. Stanton DH NYY
|104
|Tim Kanak
|G. Kirby SP SEA
|105
|Rob Sherwood
|L. Severino SP NYY
|106
|Chris Towers
|C. Correa SS MIN
|107
|Jake Holland
|L. Webb SP SF
|108
|Raymond Atherton
|S. Murphy C ATL
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Raymond Atherton
|W. Adames SS MIL
|110
|Jake Holland
|J. Polanco 2B MIN
|111
|Chris Towers
|B. Harper DH PHI
|112
|Rob Sherwood
|B. Lowe 2B TB
|113
|Tim Kanak
|T. O'Neill LF STL
|114
|George Kurtz
|H. Greene SP CIN
|115
|Frank Stampfl
|L. Lynn SP CHW
|116
|R.J. White
|C. Doval RP SF
|117
|Nick Fox
|J. Walker 3B STL
|118
|JR Fenton
|N. Castellanos RF PHI
|119
|David Mendelson
|B. Snell SP SD
|120
|Scott White
|N. Lowe 1B TEX
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Scott White
|C. Walker 1B ARI
|122
|David Mendelson
|N. Lodolo SP CIN
|123
|JR Fenton
|P. Fairbanks RP TB
|124
|Nick Fox
|J. Pena SS HOU
|125
|R.J. White
|D. Bednar RP PIT
|126
|Frank Stampfl
|W. Contreras C STL
|127
|George Kurtz
|L. Gilbert SP SEA
|128
|Tim Kanak
|L. Nootbaar RF STL
|129
|Rob Sherwood
|C. Yelich LF MIL
|130
|Chris Towers
|K. Bryant LF COL
|131
|Jake Holland
|D. May SP LAD
|132
|Raymond Atherton
|A. Diaz RP CIN
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|Raymond Atherton
|A. Santander RF BAL
|134
|Jake Holland
|C. Cron 1B COL
|135
|Chris Towers
|K. Wright SP ATL
|136
|Rob Sherwood
|M. Chapman 3B TOR
|137
|Tim Kanak
|J. McCarthy RF ARI
|138
|George Kurtz
|G. Torres 2B NYY
|139
|Frank Stampfl
|R. Tellez 1B MIL
|140
|R.J. White
|T. Ward RF LAA
|141
|Nick Fox
|C. Kimbrel RP PHI
|142
|JR Fenton
|N. Cortes SP NYY
|143
|David Mendelson
|S. Kwan LF CLE
|144
|Scott White
|D. Bard RP COL
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Scott White
|C. Morton SP ATL
|146
|David Mendelson
|H. Renfroe RF LAA
|147
|JR Fenton
|J. Duran RP MIN
|148
|Nick Fox
|L. Giolito SP CHW
|149
|R.J. White
|W. Contreras C MIL
|150
|Frank Stampfl
|J. Luzardo SP MIA
|151
|George Kurtz
|F. Peralta SP MIL
|152
|Tim Kanak
|G. Rodriguez SP BAL
|153
|Rob Sherwood
|K. Senga SP NYM
|154
|Chris Towers
|P. Lopez SP MIN
|155
|Jake Holland
|N. Hoerner SS CHC
|156
|Raymond Atherton
|J. Ryan SP MIN
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|Raymond Atherton
|J. Springs SP TB
|158
|Jake Holland
|M. Vargas 1B LAD
|159
|Chris Towers
|P. Sewald RP SEA
|160
|Rob Sherwood
|A. Munoz RP SEA
|161
|Tim Kanak
|D. Rasmussen SP TB
|162
|George Kurtz
|M. Melendez C KC
|163
|Frank Stampfl
|A. Rosario SS CLE
|164
|R.J. White
|C. Bassitt SP TOR
|165
|Nick Fox
|T. Stephenson C CIN
|166
|JR Fenton
|J. Miranda 1B MIN
|167
|David Mendelson
|J. Cronenworth 2B SD
|168
|Scott White
|E. Tovar SS COL
|Round 15
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|169
|Scott White
|R. Detmers SP LAA
|170
|David Mendelson
|A. Bohm 3B PHI
|171
|JR Fenton
|J. McNeil 2B NYM
|172
|Nick Fox
|K. Marte 2B ARI
|173
|R.J. White
|J. Bell 1B CLE
|174
|Frank Stampfl
|T. Glasnow SP TB
|175
|George Kurtz
|K. Graveman RP CHW
|176
|Tim Kanak
|J. Montgomery SP STL
|177
|Rob Sherwood
|I. Happ LF CHC
|178
|Chris Towers
|T. Rogers SP MIA
|179
|Jake Holland
|M. Haniger RF SF
|180
|Raymond Atherton
|E. Suarez 3B SEA
|Round 16
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|181
|Raymond Atherton
|J. Martinez DH LAD
|182
|Jake Holland
|A. Rendon 3B LAA
|183
|Chris Towers
|T. Gonsolin SP LAD
|184
|Rob Sherwood
|A. Heaney SP TEX
|185
|Tim Kanak
|H. Brown RP HOU
|186
|George Kurtz
|B. Nimmo CF NYM
|187
|Frank Stampfl
|R. Greene CF DET
|188
|R.J. White
|T. France 1B SEA
|189
|Nick Fox
|A. Vaughn RF CHW
|190
|JR Fenton
|K. Hayes 3B PIT
|191
|David Mendelson
|E. Cabrera SP MIA
|192
|Scott White
|J. Baez SS DET
|Round 17
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|193
|Scott White
|S. Barlow RP KC
|194
|David Mendelson
|B. Singer SP KC
|195
|JR Fenton
|P. Sandoval SP LAA
|196
|Nick Fox
|A. Cobb SP SF
|197
|R.J. White
|O. Colas CF CHW
|198
|Frank Stampfl
|E. Phillips RP LAD
|199
|George Kurtz
|J. Urquidy SP HOU
|200
|Tim Kanak
|T. Mahle SP MIN
|201
|Rob Sherwood
|L. Garcia SP HOU
|202
|Chris Towers
|S. Suzuki RF CHC
|203
|Jake Holland
|J. Flaherty SP STL
|204
|Raymond Atherton
|V. Grissom 2B ATL
|Round 18
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|205
|Raymond Atherton
|J. Kelenic CF SEA
|206
|Jake Holland
|O. Gonzalez RF CLE
|207
|Chris Towers
|J. Meneses 1B WAS
|208
|Rob Sherwood
|R. Mountcastle 1B BAL
|209
|Tim Kanak
|O. Peraza SS NYY
|210
|George Kurtz
|A. Lange RP DET
|211
|Frank Stampfl
|J. Gray SP TEX
|212
|R.J. White
|M. Yoshida LF BOS
|213
|Nick Fox
|T. Casas 1B BOS
|214
|JR Fenton
|J. Jung 3B TEX
|215
|David Mendelson
|W. Smith RP TEX
|216
|Scott White
|G. Mitchell CF MIL
|Round 19
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|217
|Scott White
|J. Fraley LF CIN
|218
|David Mendelson
|W. Myers RF CIN
|219
|JR Fenton
|N. Syndergaard SP LAD
|220
|Nick Fox
|L. Arraez 1B MIA
|221
|R.J. White
|K. Finnegan RP WAS
|222
|Frank Stampfl
|J. Leclerc RP TEX
|223
|George Kurtz
|J. India 2B CIN
|224
|Tim Kanak
|D. Hudson RP LAD
|225
|Rob Sherwood
|N. Eovaldi SP TEX
|226
|Chris Towers
|J. Winker LF MIL
|227
|Jake Holland
|M. Kelly SP ARI
|228
|Raymond Atherton
|G. Gallegos RP STL
|Round 20
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|229
|Raymond Atherton
|M. Boyd RP DET
|230
|Jake Holland
|M. Perez SP TEX
|231
|Chris Towers
|R. Contreras SP PIT
|232
|Rob Sherwood
|A. Wood SP SF
|233
|Tim Kanak
|B. Drury 3B LAA
|234
|George Kurtz
|C. Bellinger CF CHC
|235
|Frank Stampfl
|S. Gray SP MIN
|236
|R.J. White
|J. Berrios SP TOR
|237
|Nick Fox
|S. Manaea SP SF
|238
|JR Fenton
|A. Verdugo LF BOS
|239
|David Mendelson
|T. Estrada 2B SF
|240
|Scott White
|M. Mikolas SP STL
|Round 21
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|241
|Scott White
|A. Volpe SS NYY
|242
|David Mendelson
|J. Lopez RP MIN
|243
|JR Fenton
|R. Laureano RF OAK
|244
|Nick Fox
|R. McMahon 3B COL
|245
|R.J. White
|K. Bradish SP BAL
|246
|Frank Stampfl
|C. Estevez RP LAA
|247
|George Kurtz
|A. Benintendi LF CHW
|248
|Tim Kanak
|H. Wesneski SP CHC
|249
|Rob Sherwood
|S. Dominguez RP PHI
|250
|Chris Towers
|J. Taillon SP CHC
|251
|Jake Holland
|Y. Diaz 3B TB
|252
|Raymond Atherton
|J. Berti 2B MIA
|Round 22
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|253
|Raymond Atherton
|M. King RP NYY
|254
|Jake Holland
|B. Burke RP TEX
|255
|Chris Towers
|D. Floro RP MIA
|256
|Rob Sherwood
|C. Carrasco SP NYM
|257
|Tim Kanak
|B. Pfaadt SP ARI
|258
|George Kurtz
|S. Torkelson 1B DET
|259
|Frank Stampfl
|M. Fulmer RP CHC
|260
|R.J. White
|K. Maeda SP MIN
|261
|Nick Fox
|M. Conforto RF SF
|262
|JR Fenton
|M. Rojas SS LAD
|263
|David Mendelson
|C. Raleigh C SEA
|264
|Scott White
|T. Anderson SP LAA
|Round 23
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|265
|Scott White
|B. Baty 3B NYM
|266
|David Mendelson
|T. d'Arnaud C ATL
|267
|JR Fenton
|R. Suarez SP PHI
|268
|Nick Fox
|D. Jimenez RP OAK
|269
|R.J. White
|H. Kim SS SD
|270
|Frank Stampfl
|R. Stripling SP SF
|271
|George Kurtz
|L. McCullers SP HOU
|272
|Tim Kanak
|J. Pederson LF SF
|273
|Rob Sherwood
|T. May RP OAK
|274
|Chris Towers
|D. LeMahieu 3B NYY
|275
|Jake Holland
|G. Moreno C ARI
|276
|Raymond Atherton
|B. Donovan RF STL
|Scott White
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|A. Judge CF NYY
|2
|24
|J. Altuve 2B HOU
|3
|25
|P. Alonso 1B NYM
|4
|48
|C. Mullins CF BAL
|5
|49
|E. Clase RP CLE
|6
|72
|M. Fried SP ATL
|7
|73
|S. Perez C KC
|8
|96
|R. Ray SP SEA
|9
|97
|C. Sale SP BOS
|10
|120
|N. Lowe 1B TEX
|11
|121
|C. Walker 1B ARI
|12
|144
|D. Bard RP COL
|13
|145
|C. Morton SP ATL
|14
|168
|E. Tovar SS COL
|15
|169
|R. Detmers SP LAA
|16
|192
|J. Baez SS DET
|17
|193
|S. Barlow RP KC
|18
|216
|G. Mitchell CF MIL
|19
|217
|J. Fraley LF CIN
|20
|240
|M. Mikolas SP STL
|21
|241
|A. Volpe SS NYY
|22
|264
|T. Anderson SP LAA
|23
|265
|B. Baty 3B NYM
|David Mendelson
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|J. Ramirez 3B CLE
|2
|23
|C. Burnes SP MIL
|3
|26
|S. Strider SP ATL
|4
|47
|L. Robert CF CHW
|5
|50
|O. Cruz SS PIT
|6
|71
|R. Iglesias RP ATL
|7
|74
|J. Abreu 1B HOU
|8
|95
|T. Hernandez RF SEA
|9
|98
|A. Kirk C TOR
|10
|119
|B. Snell SP SD
|11
|122
|N. Lodolo SP CIN
|12
|143
|S. Kwan LF CLE
|13
|146
|H. Renfroe RF LAA
|14
|167
|J. Cronenworth 2B SD
|15
|170
|A. Bohm 3B PHI
|16
|191
|E. Cabrera SP MIA
|17
|194
|B. Singer SP KC
|18
|215
|W. Smith RP TEX
|19
|218
|W. Myers RF CIN
|20
|239
|T. Estrada 2B SF
|21
|242
|J. Lopez RP MIN
|22
|263
|C. Raleigh C SEA
|23
|266
|T. d'Arnaud C ATL
|JR Fenton
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|T. Turner SS PHI
|2
|22
|G. Cole SP NYY
|3
|27
|M. Olson 1B ATL
|4
|46
|K. Schwarber LF PHI
|5
|51
|A. Nola SP PHI
|6
|70
|W. Smith C LAD
|7
|75
|C. Javier SP HOU
|8
|94
|W. Merrifield 2B TOR
|9
|99
|C. Holmes RP NYY
|10
|118
|N. Castellanos RF PHI
|11
|123
|P. Fairbanks RP TB
|12
|142
|N. Cortes SP NYY
|13
|147
|J. Duran RP MIN
|14
|166
|J. Miranda 1B MIN
|15
|171
|J. McNeil 2B NYM
|16
|190
|K. Hayes 3B PIT
|17
|195
|P. Sandoval SP LAA
|18
|214
|J. Jung 3B TEX
|19
|219
|N. Syndergaard SP LAD
|20
|238
|A. Verdugo LF BOS
|21
|243
|R. Laureano RF OAK
|22
|262
|M. Rojas SS LAD
|23
|267
|R. Suarez SP PHI
|Nick Fox
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|R. Acuna RF ATL
|2
|21
|N. Arenado 3B STL
|3
|28
|S. Alcantara SP MIA
|4
|45
|Z. Wheeler SP PHI
|5
|52
|G. Springer CF TOR
|6
|69
|M. Muncy 3B LAD
|7
|76
|F. Valdez SP HOU
|8
|93
|R. Hoskins 1B PHI
|9
|100
|K. Jansen RP BOS
|10
|117
|J. Walker 3B STL
|11
|124
|J. Pena SS HOU
|12
|141
|C. Kimbrel RP PHI
|13
|148
|L. Giolito SP CHW
|14
|165
|T. Stephenson C CIN
|15
|172
|K. Marte 2B ARI
|16
|189
|A. Vaughn RF CHW
|17
|196
|A. Cobb SP SF
|18
|213
|T. Casas 1B BOS
|19
|220
|L. Arraez 1B MIA
|20
|237
|S. Manaea SP SF
|21
|244
|R. McMahon 3B COL
|22
|261
|M. Conforto RF SF
|23
|268
|D. Jimenez RP OAK
|R.J. White
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|J. Soto RF SD
|2
|20
|P. Goldschmidt 1B STL
|3
|29
|M. Semien 2B TEX
|4
|44
|A. Bregman 3B HOU
|5
|53
|S. Bieber SP CLE
|6
|68
|L. Castillo SP SEA
|7
|77
|K. Gausman SP TOR
|8
|92
|D. Swanson SS CHC
|9
|101
|T. McKenzie SP CLE
|10
|116
|C. Doval RP SF
|11
|125
|D. Bednar RP PIT
|12
|140
|T. Ward RF LAA
|13
|149
|W. Contreras C MIL
|14
|164
|C. Bassitt SP TOR
|15
|173
|J. Bell 1B CLE
|16
|188
|T. France 1B SEA
|17
|197
|O. Colas CF CHW
|18
|212
|M. Yoshida LF BOS
|19
|221
|K. Finnegan RP WAS
|20
|236
|J. Berrios SP TOR
|21
|245
|K. Bradish SP BAL
|22
|260
|K. Maeda SP MIN
|23
|269
|H. Kim SS SD
|Frank Stampfl
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|J. Rodriguez CF SEA
|2
|19
|A. Riley 3B ATL
|3
|30
|F. Lindor SS NYM
|4
|43
|B. Woodruff SP MIL
|5
|54
|E. Jimenez DH CHW
|6
|67
|A. Garcia RF TEX
|7
|78
|R. Pressly RP HOU
|8
|91
|J. Musgrove SP SD
|9
|102
|A. Gimenez 2B CLE
|10
|115
|L. Lynn SP CHW
|11
|126
|W. Contreras C STL
|12
|139
|R. Tellez 1B MIL
|13
|150
|J. Luzardo SP MIA
|14
|163
|A. Rosario SS CLE
|15
|174
|T. Glasnow SP TB
|16
|187
|R. Greene CF DET
|17
|198
|E. Phillips RP LAD
|18
|211
|J. Gray SP TEX
|19
|222
|J. Leclerc RP TEX
|20
|235
|S. Gray SP MIN
|21
|246
|C. Estevez RP LAA
|22
|259
|M. Fulmer RP CHC
|23
|270
|R. Stripling SP SF
|George Kurtz
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|M. Machado 3B SD
|2
|18
|B. Bichette SS TOR
|3
|31
|M. Scherzer SP NYM
|4
|42
|S. McClanahan SP TB
|5
|55
|B. Reynolds CF PIT
|6
|66
|S. Marte RF NYM
|7
|79
|A. Rizzo 1B NYY
|8
|90
|R. Helsley RP STL
|9
|103
|G. Stanton DH NYY
|10
|114
|H. Greene SP CIN
|11
|127
|L. Gilbert SP SEA
|12
|138
|G. Torres 2B NYY
|13
|151
|F. Peralta SP MIL
|14
|162
|M. Melendez C KC
|15
|175
|K. Graveman RP CHW
|16
|186
|B. Nimmo CF NYM
|17
|199
|J. Urquidy SP HOU
|18
|210
|A. Lange RP DET
|19
|223
|J. India 2B CIN
|20
|234
|C. Bellinger CF CHC
|21
|247
|A. Benintendi LF CHW
|22
|258
|S. Torkelson 1B DET
|23
|271
|L. McCullers SP HOU
|Tim Kanak
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|M. Betts RF LAD
|2
|17
|B. Witt SS KC
|3
|32
|J. Chisholm 2B MIA
|4
|41
|J. deGrom SP TEX
|5
|56
|G. Henderson 3B BAL
|6
|65
|V. Pasquantino 1B KC
|7
|80
|D. Williams RP MIL
|8
|89
|A. Rutschman C BAL
|9
|104
|G. Kirby SP SEA
|10
|113
|T. O'Neill LF STL
|11
|128
|L. Nootbaar RF STL
|12
|137
|J. McCarthy RF ARI
|13
|152
|G. Rodriguez SP BAL
|14
|161
|D. Rasmussen SP TB
|15
|176
|J. Montgomery SP STL
|16
|185
|H. Brown RP HOU
|17
|200
|T. Mahle SP MIN
|18
|209
|O. Peraza SS NYY
|19
|224
|D. Hudson RP LAD
|20
|233
|B. Drury 3B LAA
|21
|248
|H. Wesneski SP CHC
|22
|257
|B. Pfaadt SP ARI
|23
|272
|J. Pederson LF SF
|Rob Sherwood
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|K. Tucker RF HOU
|2
|16
|V. Guerrero 1B TOR
|3
|33
|J. Realmuto C PHI
|4
|40
|E. Diaz RP NYM
|5
|57
|T. Anderson SS CHW
|6
|64
|Y. Darvish SP SD
|7
|81
|X. Bogaerts SS SD
|8
|88
|C. Kershaw SP LAD
|9
|105
|L. Severino SP NYY
|10
|112
|B. Lowe 2B TB
|11
|129
|C. Yelich LF MIL
|12
|136
|M. Chapman 3B TOR
|13
|153
|K. Senga SP NYM
|14
|160
|A. Munoz RP SEA
|15
|177
|I. Happ LF CHC
|16
|184
|A. Heaney SP TEX
|17
|201
|L. Garcia SP HOU
|18
|208
|R. Mountcastle 1B BAL
|19
|225
|N. Eovaldi SP TEX
|20
|232
|A. Wood SP SF
|21
|249
|S. Dominguez RP PHI
|22
|256
|C. Carrasco SP NYM
|23
|273
|T. May RP OAK
|Chris Towers
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|Y. Alvarez DH HOU
|2
|15
|R. Devers 3B BOS
|3
|34
|M. Harris CF ATL
|4
|39
|O. Albies 2B ATL
|5
|58
|D. Cease SP CHW
|6
|63
|D. Varsho RF TOR
|7
|82
|J. Romano RP TOR
|8
|87
|W. Franco SS TB
|9
|106
|C. Correa SS MIN
|10
|111
|B. Harper DH PHI
|11
|130
|K. Bryant LF COL
|12
|135
|K. Wright SP ATL
|13
|154
|P. Lopez SP MIN
|14
|159
|P. Sewald RP SEA
|15
|178
|T. Rogers SP MIA
|16
|183
|T. Gonsolin SP LAD
|17
|202
|S. Suzuki RF CHC
|18
|207
|J. Meneses 1B WAS
|19
|226
|J. Winker LF MIL
|20
|231
|R. Contreras SP PIT
|21
|250
|J. Taillon SP CHC
|22
|255
|D. Floro RP MIA
|23
|274
|D. LeMahieu 3B NYY
|Jake Holland
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|F. Tatis SS SD
|2
|14
|S. Ohtani DH LAA
|3
|35
|J. Verlander SP NYM
|4
|38
|C. Carroll LF ARI
|5
|59
|A. Manoah SP TOR
|6
|62
|J. Hader RP SD
|7
|83
|B. Buxton CF MIN
|8
|86
|C. Rodon SP NYY
|9
|107
|L. Webb SP SF
|10
|110
|J. Polanco 2B MIN
|11
|131
|D. May SP LAD
|12
|134
|C. Cron 1B COL
|13
|155
|N. Hoerner SS CHC
|14
|158
|M. Vargas 1B LAD
|15
|179
|M. Haniger RF SF
|16
|182
|A. Rendon 3B LAA
|17
|203
|J. Flaherty SP STL
|18
|206
|O. Gonzalez RF CLE
|19
|227
|M. Kelly SP ARI
|20
|230
|M. Perez SP TEX
|21
|251
|Y. Diaz 3B TB
|22
|254
|B. Burke RP TEX
|23
|275
|G. Moreno C ARI
|Raymond Atherton
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|F. Freeman 1B LAD
|2
|13
|M. Trout CF LAA
|3
|36
|R. Arozarena LF TB
|4
|37
|C. Seager SS TEX
|5
|60
|J. Urias SP LAD
|6
|61
|T. Edman 2B STL
|7
|84
|F. Bautista RP BAL
|8
|85
|Z. Gallen SP ARI
|9
|108
|S. Murphy C ATL
|10
|109
|W. Adames SS MIL
|11
|132
|A. Diaz RP CIN
|12
|133
|A. Santander RF BAL
|13
|156
|J. Ryan SP MIN
|14
|157
|J. Springs SP TB
|15
|180
|E. Suarez 3B SEA
|16
|181
|J. Martinez DH LAD
|17
|204
|V. Grissom 2B ATL
|18
|205
|J. Kelenic CF SEA
|19
|228
|G. Gallegos RP STL
|20
|229
|M. Boyd RP DET
|21
|252
|J. Berti 2B MIA
|22
|253
|M. King RP NYY
|23
|276
|B. Donovan RF STL