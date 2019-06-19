Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Scores twice in win
Castellanos went 1-for-2 with a double, two walks, two runs scored and an RBI in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Pirates.
Castellanos had a productive evening in front of the home crowd, and his second run of the game put the Tigers ahead for good in the eighth inning. The 27-year-old has now scored 41 times this season through 67 games, to go along with 25 RBI.
