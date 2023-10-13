Castellanos went 3-for-3 with two solo home runs and an additional walk in Thursday's 3-1 win over Atlanta in Game 4 of the NLDS.

Castellanos did the heavy lifting once again in this contest as he has now hit two home runs on back-to-back nights in the midst of a power surge. The right-hander is no stranger to the long ball, slugging 29 home runs across 157 games in the regular season, but this hot stretch has come at an opportune time in these must-win matches. Castellanos is now slashing an electric .391/.440/1.000 line in 25 plate appearances this postseason with four home runs, six runs and five RBI. The outfielder will look to keep the streak going in the NLCS next week against the Diamondbacks.