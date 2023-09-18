Castellanos went 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and two RBI in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals.

Castellanos provided a clutch base hit in the eighth to knot things up at five and also notched a stolen base for the second consecutive game. The 31-year-old has 11 hits, 10 RBI and three steals over his last nine games, making it the first time in his 10-year career that he's reached double-digit steals in a season. Castellanos has resurfaced as one of the more dangerous bats in the Phillies' lineup this year. He's now slashing .272/.310/.458 with 24 homers, 95 RBI, 73 runs and a 33:173 BB:K in 629 plate appearances.