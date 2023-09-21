Castellanos went 2-for-5 with two homers and three RBI in Wednesday's victory over Atlanta.

Castellanos took Bryce Elder deep to lead off the second inning, putting Philadelphia up 2-0 early. But the right fielder wasn't done there, launching another homer off Elder in the fourth, this time a two-run shot, as the Phillies extended their lead. Castellanos now has five homers in his last eight games to go along with 10 RBI and eight runs scored. He needs just one more RBI to give him 100 for the season, a feat he's accomplished only twice in his big league career.