Castellanos went 0-for-4 including two strikeouts in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Reds.

Starting the regular season with a mere three hits over 14 at-bats, Castellanos' average of .214 has been underwhelming. The 32-year-old and his undulating batting average isn't ideal, but he did slash .391/.440/1.000 in 25 plate appearances back in October and still remains comfortably situated in one of the best lineups across the entire National League.