Castellanos went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBI in Thursday's victory over the Mets.

Castellanos launched a 454-foot homer off Jeff Brigham in the sixth inning Thursday, the deciding blow in Philadelphia's eventual 5-4 victory. The 31-year-old Castellanos is now 4-for-8 with two homers and seven RBI in his last two games. He's up to 103 RBI on the campaign, a new career high. Overall, Castellanos is batting .274 with a .788 OPS and 28 home runs in an impressive bounce-back year with the Phillies,