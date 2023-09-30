Castellanos will be on the bench for the afternoon portion of Saturday's doubleheader against the Mets.
The Phillies will be the fourth seed in the National League no matter what happens over the weekend, so their primary priority will be ensuring that nobody gets hurt or overworks themselves. Cristian Pache will get a start in right field in the afternoon game.
More News
-
Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Takes seat Wednesday•
-
Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Homers again, drives in four•
-
Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Mashes two homers in win•
-
Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Knocks in two runs•
-
Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Enjoys big game Saturday•
-
Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Slugs 21st homer•