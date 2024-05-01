Castellanos went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored during Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Angels.
Castellanos kicked off a three-run ninth inning for Philadelphia, tagging Angels closer Carlos Estevez for a solo home run to knot the game up at five. After starting the season batting .153 with two runs scored in his first 20 games, Castellanos has started to turn the corner, scoring nine times with a .262 batting average since.
