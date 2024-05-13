Castellanos went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Sunday's 7-6 extra-inning loss to the Marlins.

Castellanos took Miami's starter Braxton Garrett deep for a three-run shot in the top of the first inning, giving the Phillies an early 3-0 lead. The long ball was his fourth of the season and second homer in his last three contests. Castellanos has now secured at least one hit in eight consecutive games, batting .322 with two home runs, seven RBI, eight runs scored and a stolen base over 31 at-bats during that stretch.