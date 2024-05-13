Castellanos went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Sunday's 7-6 extra-inning loss to the Marlins.
Castellanos took Miami's starter Braxton Garrett deep for a three-run shot in the top of the first inning, giving the Phillies an early 3-0 lead. The long ball was his fourth of the season and second homer in his last three contests. Castellanos has now secured at least one hit in eight consecutive games, batting .322 with two home runs, seven RBI, eight runs scored and a stolen base over 31 at-bats during that stretch.
More News
-
Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Hits game-tying homer•
-
Phillies' Nick Castellanos: No hits in loss•
-
Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Slugs two home runs in win•
-
Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Resting during afternoon game•
-
Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Takes seat Wednesday•
-
Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Homers again, drives in four•