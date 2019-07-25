Nationals' Yan Gomes: Sitting Thursday

Gomes is not in the lineup Thursday against the Rockies, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Gomes will take a seat on the bench for Thursday's afternoon contest after starting the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader and going 2-for-3 with a home run. In his place, Kurt Suzuki is starting at catcher and hitting sixth.

