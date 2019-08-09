Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Back in action

Cain (knee) is starting in center field and leading off Friday against the Rangers.

The veteran center fielder has been playing through pain for much of the season, and he will do so again for this weekend's series against Texas. Cain is hitting .270/.333/.416 with three home runs and two steals in 89 at-bats since the All-Star break.

More News
Our Latest Stories