Wilkerson re-signed Thursday with the Lotte Giants of the Korea Baseball Organization, Jee-ho Yoo of the Yonhap News Agency reports.

Wilkerson's new one-year deal carries $750,000 in guaranteed money and another $200,000 in performance-based bonuses. The 34-year-old right-hander was released from a minor-league agreement with the Athletics this past July and went on to post a 2.26 ERA and 81:20 K:BB across 79.2 innings (13 starts) in the KBO. He last appeared in a major-league game in 2019 with the Brewers.