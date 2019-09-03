Wilkerson was sent outright to Triple-A San Antonio on Tuesday.

Wilkerson was booted off the 40-man roster by Milwaukee on Sunday, but after failing to garner interest while on waivers, he'll report to Triple-A. He sports a 3.42 ERA and 1.20 WHIP with an 81:29 K:BB over 76.1 innings this season with the Missions.

