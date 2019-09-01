Wilkerson was designated for assignment by the Brewers on Sunday.

Wilkerson bounced between Triple-A and the majors for much of the season. However, he failed to work effectively for the big-league club, racking up a 7.31 ERA and 2.13 WHIP across 16 innings. His designation creates a spot on the 40-man roster for Jimmy Nelson (elbow) or Brent Suter (elbow).

More News
Our Latest Stories