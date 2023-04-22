site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Aaron Wilkerson: Joins Oakland on minors deal
RotoWire Staff
Apr 22, 2023
Wilkerson signed a minor-league contract with the Athletics on Sunday.
Wilkerson spent the 2022 season with the Hanshin Tigers of Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball while submitting a 4.01 ERA with a 66:28 K:BB over 89.2 innings. The right-hander is expected to report to Triple-A Las Vegas and will provide some organizational depth for Oakland in 2023.
