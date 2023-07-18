Wilkerson agreed to a one-year, $250,000 contract with the Lotte Giants of the Korea Baseball Organization on Tuesday, Dan Kurtz of MyKBO.net reports. The deal includes up to $100,000 in incentives.

Wilkerson had spent the 2023 season in the Athletics organization and compiled a 6.51 ERA and 1.60 WHIP while striking out 53 over 47 innings at Triple-A Las Vegas before he was granted free agency last week to pursue the opportunity overseas. The 34-year-old right-hander has previously made 14 appearances at the big-league level, but none since 2019.