The Reds signed Wilkerson to a minor-league contract Monday, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Wilkerson, 35, has spent the last two seasons with the Lotte Giants of the Korea Baseball Organization, most recently posting a 3.84 ERA and 167:27 K:BB over 196.2 frames covering 32 starts in 2024. He last appeared in the majors in 2019 with the Brewers.