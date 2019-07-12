McCreery was traded across town from the Dodgers to the Angels on Friday along with Josh Thole in exchange for cash considerations.

McCreery owns a mediocre 4.04 ERA in 35.2 innings of relief across the two highest levels of the minors this season. The trade opens up a spot on the Dodgers' 40-man roster for A.J. Pollock (elbow), who returns from the 60-day injured list in a corresponding move.