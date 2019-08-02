McCreery cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday.

McCreery was designated for assignment earlier in the week but will remain in the organization after going unclaimed on waivers. The 26-year-old has a 3.79 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 43:25 K:BB over 40.1 innings between Double-A and Triple-A this season.

