Dodgers' Adam McCreery: Sent to Dodgers
McCreery was traded to the Dodgers from Atlanta on Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations.
In a corresponding move, the Dodgers designated Pat Venditte for assignment in order to make room on the 40-man roster for their newly-acquired pitcher. McCreery only appeared in one big-league game this past season but posted a 3.62 ERA and 71:37 K:BB across 54.2 innings of action across 42 outings at the Double- and Triple-A level. In addition, the southpaw held left-handed hitters to a slash line of .218/.322/.282 in those minor-league games. He still has two options remaining on his contract so look for McCreery to begin the 2019 campaign back in the minor leagues.
