The Angels designated Garrett for assignment Wednesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Garrett will be pushed off the 40-man roster as Davis Daniel comes up from Triple-A Salt Lake to take Garrett's place in the Los Angeles bullpen. Since joining the active roster in late April, the 32-year-old southpaw has given up three earned runs while striking out 11 batters through 5.1 innings across six appearances. He's performed well in the minors this season and posted a 3.33 ERA in 24.1 innings with the Royals in 2023, so it's possible he draws interest from other teams on the waiver wire.