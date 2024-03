Garrett was released by the Giants on Thursday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Garrett joined the Giants on a minor-league deal as spring training began and was expected to make the bullpen. However, he struggled throughout Cactus League action, allowing nine earned runs across 6.1 innings while maintaining just a 3:7 K:BB. Garrett pitched effectively with the Royals in 2023, so he may get a shot with another team around the league.