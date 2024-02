Garrett signed a minor-league contract with the Giants on Monday that includes an invitation to spring training, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Murray says Garrett will receive a $1.35 million salary if he's in the big leagues. The left-handed reliever holds a 5.06 ERA with 81 walks over 117.1 innings since the beginning of the 2021 season. He also has 138 strikeouts across that span, though, and is still just 31, so he seems worthy of a dice roll on a non-guaranteed deal.