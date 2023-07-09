The Royals designated Garrett for assignment Sunday.

Garrett will surrender his spot on the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster to left-hander Ryan Yarbrough (head), who was activated from the 60-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Sunday in Cleveland. Though Garrett posted a respectable 3.33 ERA over his 24.1 innings out of the Kansas City bullpen this season, most of his other ratios (1.73 WHIP, career-worst 7.1 K-BB%, 85.2 percent strand rate) suggested he was due for a correction in terms of run prevention. Garrett will now be exposed to waivers, though it's unclear if any of MLB's other 29 teams will be willing to put in a claim for a veteran reliever who has struggled in recent seasons and is on a $2.65 million salary for 2023.