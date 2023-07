Garrett was released by the Royals on Saturday.

No team wanted to claim Garrett and his $2.65 salary off waivers, but he'll now be free to seek out a minor-league or minimum-salary contract. His 3.33 ERA in 24.1 innings this season looks strong, but his 5.58 FIP and 5.05 SIERA tell a different story. His control has never been a strong point, but his walk rate rose to an untenable 17.9 percent this season.