Simmons was back in the lineup after being hit in the hand by a pitch Tuesday, going 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's victory over the White Sox.

It was reported that Simmons' hand was fine following his injury scare, and his presence in the lineup confirmed that notion. The 28-year-old is well off his 14-homer and 19-steal pace from last year's breakout campaign, but he has maintained fantasy value with a .305/.362/.427 slash line and 48 runs and 44 RBI through 92 games.