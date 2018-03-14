Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Will return to lineup Thursday
Simmons (shoulder) is expected to play during Thursday's Cactus League contest against the Rockies, Jeff Fletcher of the Southern California News Group reports.
Simmons has been dealing with a strained left shoulder since exiting Thursday's contest against Oakland with the injury. He was able to resume hitting Wednesday and has been cleared for action as the team doesn't believe this is a long-term issue. Expect him to be fully operational prior to Opening Day, barring any setbacks.
