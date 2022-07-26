Velazquez is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Royals.
Velazquez started four of the Angels' last five games, but he is hitting just 5-for-28 (.179) in July, so he is not seeing everyday at-bats just yet. Michael Stefanic will enter the lineup in Velazquez's place.
