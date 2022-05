Romine had his contract selected by the Angels on Tuesday, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

The 33-year-old joined the Angels on a minor-league deal in mid-March, and he'll now join the big-league club with Max Stassi (undisclosed) and Kurt Suzuki (undisclosed) on the COVID-19 injured list. Romine and Chad Wallach should split catching duties until Stassi or Suzuki can return.