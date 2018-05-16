Wood (elbow) will likely require at least one more rehab appearance, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.

Wood tossed an 13-pitch scoreless inning for High-A Inland Empire on Monday in his first rehab performance. The 32-year-old could return for this weekend's series against the Rays if one additional rehab appearance is all that's needed, but the specifics of where and when that outing will occur are currently unclear.